Mother recalls the night a car rolled on to her teenage daughter in Upper Hutt

A mother has recalled the night she screamed and threw her phone across the room when the call came to say a drunk-driver rolled a car on to her daughter in Wellington.

The girl, who was 16 at the time, was hanging out the window of a car being driven by then 19-year-old, Ethan Tyler Clarke.

The car hit a kerb and catapulted the girl out near Plateau Rd, in Upper Hutt, during the early hours of December 1, 2015. The other female passenger suffered a sprained ankle, cuts, and a concussion.

Upper Hutt resident Clarke, now 20, was sentenced in the Hutt Valley District Court in August to six months' community detention and 250 hours' community work having earlier admitted two charges of driving with excess breath-alcohol causing injury to the two 16-year-old girls.

In the court's sentencing notes, released by Judge Bill Hastings, the mother of the girl who was on the ledge of the driver's side window recalled the shock she felt when she heard what had happened.

"I screamed and threw the phone across the room ... I felt sheer panic when I was told that [she] was being loaded into the helicopter."

When the mother arrived at Wellington Hospital, her daughter was being wheeled into the emergency department and put into a resuscitation cubicle.

"Our daughter looked like she was dead and had lots of tubes and IV lines in her."

The girl suffered a severe brain injury and multiple broken bones. She was placed in a drug-induced coma and remained in intensive care for two weeks.

In the sentencing notes, the girl said she now found reading and writing frustratingly difficult because they were things she had excelled at before the crash.

"I now struggle with my attention span, and I find it hard to focus on any tasks that I am given for more than a few minutes."

In additions to his sentence of community detention and community work, Clarke was also disqualified from driving for a year and ordered to pay $2200 in reparations for damaging the car.

Judge Hastings described what happened as "every parent's worst nightmare".

"I should say, too, and I do not usually do this, but I have been the father of three teenagers myself and I know what every parent in this court must have gone through when they received the calls that night."

