Man jailed for indecent assault

Convicted rapist imprisoned for indecently assaulting 85-year-old woman

Martin de Ruyter Phillip Clive McKay appeared in Nelson District Court for sentencing on Monday.

A man convicted of "brutally" raping a mental health worker in Australia has been sentenced to imprisonment in New Zealand for indecently assaulting an 85-year-old woman in her home.

Phillip Clive McKay, 52, appeared in the Nelson District Court for sentence on Monday having pleaded guilty to indecent assault.

The court heard that about 11:35am on April 18, McKay was riding his bike in The Drive, off Gladstone Rd in Richmond.

He had been looking at pornographic magazines "sometime beforehand", his lawyer Mark Dollimore said.

McKay rode up behind the victim, stopped and struck up a conversation before asking her for a drink of water.

"She walked into her house and you followed her uninvited into her unit," Judge Tony Zohrab said.

The 85-year-old woman gave McKay a glass of water and sat down on a chair in her kitchen.

McKay reached over and patted her upper thigh with his hand before asking if he could "see it".

The woman took the question as sexually suggestive and brushed his hand away.

McKay said: "Do you not like sex?"

McKay made further suggestive comments before asking for a second glass of water and leaving the house.

Zohrab said the encounter left the victim feeling "uneasy". "It all came as a bit of a shock."

"She's 85, this is her home in the middle of the day, she shouldn't have to put up with behaviour like this," Zohrab said.

McKay initially pleaded not guilty and elected a jury trial, but changed his plea to guilty on July 24.

Zohrab sentenced McKay to 13 months' imprisonment for the indecent assault, saying his "considerable history" of offending was one of the aggravating factors.

PREVIOUS OFFENDING

The court heard that McKay had done a lengthy prison sentence in Australia for "brutally" assaulting and raping a female mental health worker.

According to a court document in Australia, the offending occurred in 1999.

In that case, the victim, aged in her late 20s, was an outreach worker by the Northern Territory Association for Mental Health.

As part of her job, she had arranged accommodation for McKay in Darwin. She stopped to visit him and he invited her in for a cup of tea.

McKay shut the victim in a bedroom, closed the door and barred the exit so she could not escape, the court document says.

"He said something about sex. She demanded to be let out. He approached her and pushed her backwards onto a bed."

Despite her screaming and resistance, McKay raped her. When she thought he had stopped she tried to get up and he struck her down, knocking her unconscious.

He then raped her again.

Zohrab said that McKay had attempted to minimise his offending in Australia.



"You're at high risk of further offending and I would imagine the authorities will be watching you closely."

- Stuff