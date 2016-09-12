Substance abuse at 'root of offending'

Marlborough man sentenced for laundry burglary

DEREK FLYNN/FAIRFAX NZ Nathaniel Bourchier stole $150 from A1 Drycleaning and Laundry, on High St, in Blenheim.

﻿Nathaniel Bourchier was just 5-years-old when he was first caught smoking and drinking at the pub.

By age 12, he was smoking cannabis and stealing alcohol from his mother.

Now, at the age of 24, Bourchier has appeared in court after he drunkenly burgled a Blenheim business.

His lawyer argued on Monday that Bourchier "never had a chance" because of his upbringing.

Judge Tim Black said he was going to sentence Bourchier to imprisonment until he learned of his history.

"I came in here today expecting to send you to prison, however on reflection and your current good engagement with people who are trying to help you, I'm prepared to step back from that and to impose what is considered a rehabilitative sentence," Judge Black said.

"You're going to have to do some hard work dealing with some stuff that's happened earlier in your life, otherwise you're just going to be a revolving door going in and out of jail for the next 15 years until you die of liver disease."

Bourchier was caught on CCTV walking through A1 Dry Cleaning and Laundry, in Blenheim, just before midnight on July 9.

The owners were in a back room playing pool at the time, so he moved carefully through the building to the front room, where he damaged the till trying to remove the cash drawer.

He took $150 in cash, and caused $1180 in damage.

Police said he initially denied the burglary, saying he was too drunk to remember, but when they showed him the CCTV footage, he admitted it was him.

His lawyer Bryony Millar said Bourchier was removed from his family after he was seen drinking and smoking at a pub when he was 5-years-old.

He was using cannabis and stole alcohol from his mother at the age of 12, she said.

"His substance abuse is at the root of his offending, along with his other needs."

Bourchier had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder, and psychiatric reports suggested he had foetal alcohol spectrum disorder, Millar said.

Judge Black said Bourchier had 17 prior convictions for dishonesty charges including burglary.

He was released from prison earlier this year.

Bourchier was sentenced to 18 months' intensive supervision, with conditions to attend assessment for programmes and counselling as directed by probation.

He was ordered to pay $1330 in reparation.

- The Marlborough Express