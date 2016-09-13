Young mums fight in public gallery at Hamilton District Court

KAYCIE O'CONNOR/ FAIRFAX NZ The Hamilton District Court is frequently a battleground between lawyers but events spilled over into the public gallery with a spat between two young mums.

Lawyers and police staff alike flew into action to separate two young women who suddenly started fighting in the public gallery in the Hamilton District Court on Monday afternoon.

One of the women was holding a very young baby at the time, while the other was heavily pregnant - both, apparently, to a man appearing on audio-video link, who they had both come to court to support.

Both of the women were arrested. The charges they will face and any future court dates for the pair are not yet known, although it is likely each will be charged with common assault.

The two women had entered the courtroom at the same time and had sat next to each other before the defendant, who was facing burglary and willful trespass charges, appeared on screen.

It is not known whether the two were aware that each had a relationship with the man until that moment, however it was not long into his appearance until they began swearing at each other and then, seconds later, slapping and pushing.

Lawyer Alex Hope, a former policeman, jumped to his feet and managed to grab the woman with the baby and pull her through the courtroom doors, away from the other woman. Meanwhile, police prosecutor Sergeant Nicola Morrison ran in and separated the pair. Sworn and unsworn police officers and Corrections security officers were also quickly on the scene.

Angry cries from the woman with the baby could be heard from outside the courtroom, as the other pregnant woman turned to berate the man on screen, telling him "see what you have done?", before the court registrar swiftly terminated the video link.

The pregnant woman was told to stay in her seat in the public gallery, and after the woman with the baby was escorted from the scene it was her turn to be taken outside and arrested.

Hope said it was impossible to stand aside and let the altercation take place.

"I was a cop in a past life. The old training just kicked in and I jumped in. You had to separate them. I grabbed the one with the baby, but they were hoeing into each other."

Morrison said dealing with unruly people in court was part of the job, albeit an unwelcome part.

"Fights inside the court like this happen maybe a few times a year. It's been a while since the last one I have had to deal with, but it does happen."

After the ruckus was over and court had resumed, Judge Noel Cocurullo thanked those who had moved to quell the fight.





- Stuff