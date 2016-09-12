Car sought in homicide probe

Red Ford Fairmont sought in relation to Dinsdale death

NZ POLICE Police believe Brent Paul Brown was attacked with a blunt instrument.

Sightings of a red Ford Fairmont could help police piece together the events leading up to the death of a Hamilton man.

Police have asked for sightings of the car, registration number WN5324, in relation to a homicide probe following the death of Brent Paul Brown.

A confusing 111 call led police to his body, which was found at his home on Poaka Avenue on Wednesday 31 August.

PHILLIPA YALDEN/FAIRFAX NZ A 'confusing' 111 call led police to this home in Dinsdale, Hamilton, where a man was found dead.

Police responded about 10.45pm and found Brown dead inside, and a number of other people at the property.

At first the death was treated as unexplained.

ELTON RIKIHANA SMALLMAN/FAIRFAX NZ A post mortem revealed Brown had multiple injuries so police launched a homicide investigation.

After a post mortem, however, police opened a homicide investigation.

The said the 45-year-old had suffered multiple injuries but the cause of death was not clear.

"Mr Brown suffered a number of injuries in an attack where we believe a blunt instrument was used," Hamilton CIB Detective Inspector Hywel Jones said at the time.

Police are continuing to make enquiries.

Anyone who sees the Ford Fairmont or who has information relating to the death of Mr Brown can ring Hamilton Police Station on 07 858 6200.

Information can also be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

