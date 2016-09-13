Teens rob man of wallet, car in home invasion

SIMON MAUDE/FAIRFAX NZ Waikato police Senior Sergeant Ray Malcolmson said the two young men broke in about 7.30pm.

A 76-year-old man has been left shaken after two teenagers broke into his Hamilton home and robbed him.

The pair took the man's car and wallet in the robbery at his Pukete home on Monday night.

The man was uninjured but rather shaken by the incident, he said.

The teens fled in the man's silver Toyota hatchback.

There were only vague descriptions of the pair, Malcolmson said.

A scene guard was in place and detectives from the CIB branch would be conducting further inquiries on Tuesday.

- Stuff