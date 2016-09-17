How to catch a predator

Dogged determination delivers justice for victims caught up in 20 year web of sexual abuse

SIMON O'CONNOR/FAIRFAX NZ Nigel Allan Hauauru Nelson will be sentenced on November 2 after being found guilty of 33 sex abuse charged. Preventive detention will be considered at his sentencing.

The tenacity of one cop helped stop a sexual predator in his tracks but it came 20 years after he was first reported to police. DEENA COSTER looks at how the courage of a handful of men helped end the abuse.

Shame. Guilt. Fear. Anger.

This is the impact sexual abuse has on its victims.

kevin stent SUNDAY STAR TIMES One by one, Nigel Nelson's victims, who cannot be identifed, gave evidence in the witness box, outlining what happened to them. This evidence was critical to him being found guilty.

Some of the young men molested by Taranaki man Nigel Allan Hauauru Nelson feigned sleep, froze or blocked out their feelings, using drugs and alcohol as a means to cope.

Others chose to lock it away and not talk to police at all.

But thanks to the efforts of New Plymouth Detective Pat Tongi and his team, Nelson will be held accountable for the harm he caused to 14 men.

Cameron Burnell/Fairfax NZ Ken Clearwater is the national advocate for the Male Survivors of Sexual Abuse Trust and helps train police on how to deal with victims.

Since March 2015, Tongi has been dogged in his determination to track down leads, find complainants and build a case against the 36-year-old.

On Wednesday, Nelson was found guilty of 33 sex charges after a High Court trial in New Plymouth.

His offending spree started about 1994, with the rape and indecent assault of a female, and only came to an end last year following his arrest in Hawera.

Court evidence showed Nelson was a sexual predator for about two decades, indecently assaulting young men while they slept or were passed out drunk.

He then went on to create a fake escort and porn business, which he used as a lure for men desperate for cash. After they agreed to photos being taken of them, Nelson would then engage in sex acts with the men without their consent.

Of the 14 victims Nelson abused, some of them were unemployed, in trouble with the law or homeless while others battled with alcohol and drug addiction.

The key issue at his trial was credibility and ultimately Justice Edwin Wylie reached the conclusion, after hearing all the evidence, that it was Nelson who was the liar, not the complainants.

Central District Detective Inspector Ross McKay says Tongi's extensive investigation started with a complaint from one man but after a year-long inquiry, 19 more complainants were identified and spoken with.

"He just didn't give up," McKay says of Tongi's efforts.

But McKay also paid tribute to the "courage and strength" shown by Nelson's victims to come forward and work with police throughout the inquiry.

The case relied on the victims giving evidence, something most did not want to do and did not find easy if they did.

Some got angry, agitated and argumentative during their time in the witness box.

One man stared at a blank wall, avoiding eye contact with everyone, for more than an hour while a DVD interview with police detailing his abuse was played in open court.

This type of response from sexual abuse victims is no surprise to Ken Clearwater, a national advocate of the Male Survivors of Sexual Abuse Trust.

He says the court process, and the cross-examination of victims, is confronting for them.

"When you get in there you're treated like you are the offender and not the victim."

He says often the first hurdle for victims in telling someone about their abuse is reassurance they will be taken seriously.

Research shows it takes, on average, about 23 years for a man to disclose being a victim of sexual abuse, Clearwater says.

"And they will only do that if there is a safe environment to do so."

He says there is a prevailing view that men are meant to be "tough and staunch" so being molested can raise a lot of questions, not only for victims but for people they might tell.

Clearwater says the common questions to victims are why didn't they stop the abuse themselves, or that they must have enjoyed it.

He says for younger men, being victimised can also raise questions about their sexual identity too.

"Their whole world is thrown out of kilter."

Clearwater says it did not surprise him to hear that previous complaints made about Nelson's sexual abuse had not resulted in any action being taken.

During the trial, Crown prosecutor Cherie Clarke told the court that five men had previously complained to police about Nelson between 1996-2006 but prior to being found guilty last week, Nelson had no previous convictions.

Clearwater says he has noticed a "big difference" in the way police dealt with sexual abuse cases now, when compared to practice carried out 20 years or more ago.

"Beforehand, it was 'don't be silly' or 'toughen up'," he says.

Now he, along with fellow sexual violence survivors' advocate Louise Nicholas, provide training to senior detectives about the impact abuse has on people, in order to ensure matters are dealt with seriously from the outset.

McKay acknowledges a review of the police's previous dealings with Nelson is currently underway and given the extent of Nelson's offending, the current police file might not yet be closed.

McKay says the likelihood of other victims being out there who have yet to come forward is high.

"We are aware that there may be other victims and we would encourage them to contact police or another agency so that any information they wish to give can be assessed and they can be offered appropriate support."

Who is Nigel Nelson?

Born in August 1979, he grew up in Otorohanga, where he stayed until 1990 before he went to live in Queenstown for about four years. He moved back to Otorohanga in 1994 and became involved in a youth programme run in the town. As one of the older teenagers of the group, he took on a leadership role. He met his wife in 1998 and they moved to Hawera in 2001, where they lived for the next 14 years before he was arrested in 2015. During his time in Hawera, Nelson was a kapa haka tutor and taught Maori at one of the town's primary schools.

His modus operandi

Nelson had two distinct offending patterns. The first involved targeting victims while they slept or had passed out from drinking too much alcohol. But by 2009, he has created a fake pornography and prostitution business, where he told men they could earn $150 an hour. Justice Wylie said Nelson "went to extraordinary lengths to support this charade" including mocking up fake bank statements, which showed he had millions in the bank. To become a worker, the men were told they had to be photographed and undergo training, giving Nelson a chance to sexually abuse them.

Just some of the victims' experiences

Complainant A

He met Nelson when he was 15 and attended a youth group in Otorohanga. During a trip to Hamilton, the pair slept in the same room. A said he was woken up by Nelson who was touching his private parts. He described going into a total freeze and lying still, in state of fear and confusion.

Complainant B

In 2005, B met Nelson when he was in his early 20s and they drank socially together in Hawera. One night at Nelson's home he got drunk and crashed out in the bedroom. B woke to Nelson touching him before he started to perform oral sex on him, without his consent.

Complainant C

C was 17, homeless and unemployed when Nelson told him to come and live in Hawera with him and he would help him get a job. Not long after he moved in, Nelson spoke to C about his escort business. Nelson took photos of C before telling the teen he had to make sure his private parts worked properly. He then indecently assaulted C and performed oral sex on him.

Complainant D

In 2011, D went to live with Nelson as he had nowhere else to go. A few weeks after he moved in, Nelson asked D if he could perform oral sex on him in exchange for rent. D said no to this proposition but one day Nelson forced himself onto him.

Complainant E

In 2010, E talked to Nelson about escort work and motivated by making some good money, he decided to sign up. As E undressed, Nelson photographed him and also filmed him while he masturbated. After this meeting, Nelson blackmailed E for sex about five times, saying he would show the images to people, including the man's parents, if he refused.

Complainant F

After previously being abused by Nelson, F found himself in trouble with the law in 2014. He had no money and was in a desperate situation so asked Nelson for help. After showering and going to bed, F was woken by Nelson, who had his hands down his pants. Further unwanted sex contact followed.

Source: Written judgment of Justice Edwin Wylie

