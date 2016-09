Oamaru police appeal for public's help to find wanted man Roy Mark Ruddell

NZ POLICE Roy Mark Ruddell is believed to be in the Oamaru area.

Police in Oamaru are asking the public to help find wanted man Roy Mark Ruddell, after he failed to appear in court.

Ruddell was wanted on two charges, but police did not give further details.

They believed he was in the Oamaru area.

Anyone who saw Ruddell was asked to contact Oamaru Police on (03) 433 1400 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Stuff