Police hunt wanted man

Police seek wanted man Carlos Tangata Fraser in Hawke's Bay and Bay of Plenty

NZ POLICE Carlos Tangata Fraser is wanted for breaching his bail conditions.

A man wanted for breaching his bail conditions could be on the run in Hawke's Bay or Bay of Plenty.

Police were appealing for the public's help to find Carlos Tangata Fraser, 33.

He was about 6'1" (185cm) tall, and of a large build. He also had distinctive tattoos on his face and neck.

Fraser was believed to have connections in Hawke's Bay and Tauranga, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Hawkes Bay Police on (06) 831 0700, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Stuff