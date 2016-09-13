Parents upset at pool peeper

Parents horrified at actions of Hamilton pool peeper

CHRISTINE CORNEGE FAIRFAX NZ Andrew Chain is upset a boy sneaked into the women's changing rooms at the Gallagher Aquatic Centre and tried to spy on his daughters showering.

Shocked parents of two young girls are warning swimmers at a Hamilton pool complex to be vigilant after a young man was caught peeping on their daughters in the shower.

Police are investigating the incident that took place in the women's changing rooms of the Gallagher Aquatic Centre in Melville on Monday night.

About 6pm Andrew Chain's two daughters, aged 12 and 7, had finished swimming at the facility and went to take a shower.

"My wife was with them and went away for a moment to dry the swimming togs while they showered."

While she was gone, Chain said a boy aged about 13 or 14 crept into the women's changing facility.

"He's walked to where they were showering and tried to open the shower curtain."

Chain's wife returned to find the intruder in the act.

"She screamed for help and the boy ran out very fast."

Closed circuit cameras captured the teen who ran from the pools and fled using a scooter. Chain believed he may live nearby and attend a school in the area.

"We are very upset - especially my wife. All the parents should be warned about this."

It had also left his 12-year-old shaken.

"She saw the boy and was frightened by him."

Both girls were sharing one of the two showers in the changing rooms, which are accessible by two entry points at the pools.

The pool complex on Collins Rd is operated by Hamilton City Council.

Council Swimming and Recreation Manager Mathew Bayliss said in a statement that staff at the facility were alerted to the suspicious behaviour on Monday night.

"A customer has noticed this alleged behaviour and the male patron has fled the facility.

"We have reported the incident to police, who are investigating. We will also be supplying the police with CCTV footage from our facility.

He said council would not be releasing any images of the man as the matter was with police.

"At all times, the safety and wellbeing of our customers and staff is our top priority and we take any allegations or incidents of this kind very seriously."

Chain said it was lucky his wife came back when she did.

"In the past I have taken the girls swimming - I sit at the entrance waiting for them, so it's lucky it didn't happen when I was there."

Although unsure whether the teen had been swimming at the facility, Chain said the pools would benefit from enhanced security at the entrance, including gate access.

"It would stop people walking in freely."

Bayliss said the customer service desk, which swimmers had to walk past upon entry, was manned at all times.

Police had interviewed the family and were reviewing CCTV footage.

- Stuff