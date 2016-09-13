Student sex scam

International students targeted in Auckland sex scams

FILE Police say mainly Indian students are being caught up in honey trap website scams.

International students in south Auckland have been targets of sex scams to blackmail or rob them, police say.

Inspector Nga-Wati Chaplow of Counties Manukau police said "honey trap" websites were being used to target mainly Indian students.

The students were then either blackmailed or robbed.

"There are websites where liaisons are arranged in the community. The liaison is a front so the males become victims of robbery," Chaplow told RNZ.

The students were lured to isolated locations in the belief they would be meeting up with a woman, but were instead robbed, the news agency reported.

Chaplow said another variation of the scam was extortion.

"Relationships are developed over social media, promises are made. These victims expose themselves at the request of the female party and the blackmail goes from there," he said.

Police did not have figures about the scale of the problem but there had a been a trend of such robberies in the Manukau area.

Sucharita Varma, director of the Sahaayta counselling service in Manukau told RNZ many Indian students did not understand their rights or what was legal in New Zealand, and the criminals were exploiting that ignorance.

"We are actually having to educate them, saying they've not done anything illegal," she said.

- Stuff