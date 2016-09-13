International students targeted in Auckland sex scams

Police say mainly Indian students are being caught up in honey trap website scams.
FILE

Police say mainly Indian students are being caught up in honey trap website scams.

International students in south Auckland have been targets of sex scams to blackmail or rob them, police say.

Inspector Nga-Wati Chaplow of Counties Manukau police said "honey trap" websites were being used to target mainly Indian students.

The students were then either blackmailed or robbed.

"There are websites where liaisons are arranged in the community. The liaison is a front so the males become victims of robbery," Chaplow told RNZ.

The students were lured to isolated locations in the belief they would be meeting up with a woman, but were instead robbed, the news agency reported.

Chaplow said another variation of the scam was extortion.

"Relationships are developed over social media, promises are made. These victims expose themselves at the request of the female party and the blackmail goes from there," he said.

Police did not have figures about the scale of the problem but there had a been a trend of such robberies in the Manukau area.

Sucharita Varma, director of the Sahaayta counselling service in Manukau told RNZ many Indian students did not understand their rights or what was legal in New Zealand, and the criminals were exploiting that ignorance.

"We are actually having to educate them, saying they've not done anything illegal," she said.

Ad Feedback

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories
national headlines

Cloudy day ahead

Do you know these people?

Student sex scam

Rustlers slit pet cow's throat video

Rich-lister's son punches cop

Bruce Springsteen is coming

Police hunt wanted man

Man sought in Oamaru

Mum, kids hit by SUV

Car sought in homicide probe

Shot man was carrying axe gallery video

Investigation at Pukete School

Last call for historic pub

John Key's curious dinner dispute

The truth about gelatin video

Ad Feedback
special offers