Both the men accused of murdering Bruce Mortimer had blood on their clothes, a court has heard.

A scientist who examined the scene of a fatal beating at Nelson's Franklyn Village explained on Tuesday the ways in which clothes worn by Ronayne Dempsey and Timothy Brunsell might have become blood-stained.

Dempsey, 28, and Brunsell, 18, are charged with the murder of Mortimer, aged 45, on July 4 last year. They are on trial at the High Court in Nelson.

ESR bloodstain pattern analyst Janina Neale said no blood stains were found in either of the defendants' rooms.

​However, she said the cuffs, sleeves and back of Dempsey's hoodie and his right shoe exhibited "transfer" blood stains.

"That's occurred due to direct contact with a source of liquid blood."

There were also smaller "airborne" bloodstains on Dempsey's clothes and in the area of Franklyn Village where several witnesses have already testified that he attacked Mortimer.

"In my opinion they don't appear to be caused by aspirated blood, someone coughing or bleeding.

"Some sort of force has to be applied to break that blood up into smaller stains."

Brunsell's jeans showed a few stains which also appeared to be airborne, although Neale said it was possible some of the larger "irregular" stains were transferred ones.

Pointing out one mark to the jury she said: "it's not a perfect circle or perfect oval that you tend to get with landed stains".

"That shoe has come into contact with a source of blood."

Neale's expert witness added to mixed evidence given so far on whether Brunsell assaulted Mortimer or not.

Dempsey's lawyer John Sandston asked Neale if it was possible any DNA found on clothing or items owned by the defendants could have resulted from "secondary transfer".

She said it was but the conduit would have to be "fairly close" to the affected object.

The trial continues.

