Dogs end manhunt

Police dogs called to end Blenheim manhunt

DEREK FLYNN/FAIRFAX NZ A Christchurch man wanted by police has been caught in someone's back garden on Arthur St in Blenheim.

A man wanted by police has been caught in Blenheim after being chased through backyards and jumping over property fences.

The 23-year-old Christchurch man was found to be in breach of bail conditions after police attended a domestic incident on Charles St on Tuesday morning.

A police dog unit was called and officers were positioned around the area after the man ran away.

Residents in the Charles, Percy and Arthur St areas helped police locate the man.

The search ended on Arthur St when the man was found hiding in the backyard of a home about 10.15am.

Police said the man would face several charges.

- The Marlborough Express