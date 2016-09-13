A Porirua man claims a police officer punched him in the face and ribs

FAIRFAX NZ A police officer has denied assaulting a drunk man who was in a car stopped for drink driving in Porirua.

A Porirua police officer dragged a young man out of a car, punching him in the face and abdomen, a judge has heard.

On Tuesday Wellington District Court judge Arthur Tompkins started a two-day hearing about whether the officer assaulted Tyler James on September 24, 2014.

The name of the police officer is suppressed. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

James and some friends had spent most of the evening drinking at bars before ending up at the Establishment Bar in Wellington. During the drive home, the car was pulled over by police by Elsdon Park in Porirua about midnight.

James said the driver was mouthing off to the police and James gave them the fingers.

He told the judge that a police officer came up to the car window and told him he had to the count of three to get out.

James said as he tried to undo his seatbelt, he was grabbed by the shoulder and pulled out. He received a punch to the face then ended up on the road where he was hit in the ribs.

Photos were taken of his injuries by his family and he was unable to go to work the next day. He was never charged with any offence.

He told defence lawyer Letizea​ Ord he had given the police the fingers, but did not abuse them.

He described the officer as "a Maori dude."

He said the officer threatened to smash the window and that he would remove James from the car. He thought the officer was aggressive.

James said he did not resist when the officer reached in to get him out of the car.

Ord said the officer's arm reached into the car across James' face and mouth, but it was not a punch.

"You felt it as a punch, but the officer in a vigorous way reached across you, and his palm came into contact."

James said it felt like a closed fist.

The hearing is expected to end on Wednesday.

- Stuff