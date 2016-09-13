Driver crashes into police car

Fleeing car hits patrol car near Hampton Downs

FAIRFAX NZ The officer was laying spikes when the stolen car crashed into the parked patrol vehicle.

A fleeing car has crashed into a patrol car, blocking part of the Waikato Expressway near Hampton Downs.

The pursuit began in East Tamaki at lunchtime on Tuesday, Waikato police Senior Sergeant Ray Malcolmson said.

A patrol car from Auckland chased the stolen Subaru Legacy onto State Highway 1 and down to Whangamarino Rd.

About 100 metres north of State Highway 1 and Paddy Rd, the stolen vehicle smashed into a patrol car as the officer was laying spikes to stop the fleeing vehicle.

"A police car was parked on the side of the road and was hit by the offending vehicle," Malcolmson said.

A teenage boy has been arrested and will be charged.

There were no injuries to anyone but damage to the patrol car.

SH1 near Whangamarino Rd will remain at one lane for most of the afternoon while police investigate the scene. A traffic diversion is also in place at Island Block Rd.



The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.



