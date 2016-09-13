Child abuse image distributor gets jail sentence cut

A man who traded child sexual exploitation images has had his sentence reduced by five months.

After getting caught in a police sting, Paul Donald Tilyard​ of Lower Hutt pleaded guilty to 16 charges related to having or distributing objectionable publications.

In March, Judge Denys Barry at Hutt Valley District Court sentenced Tilyard to two years and three months in jail.

In an appeal to the High Court Tilyard, in his early 60s, said the penalty was excessive and the judge attached too much weight to the three most abhorrent pictures.

The appeal, thought to the first of its type since a law change about objectionable publications last year, became a platform for arguments about what imagery could be described as sadistic, submissive, or humiliating.

Last October, Tilyard shared 128 child sex abuse images with a police officer conducting covert enquiries into online child sexual exploitation.

Police raided Tilyard's home and found about 700 objectionable images of boys.

Three images were especially offensive, but disputes emerged as to how those images should be defined under categories of seriousness, and how they should influence the sentence.

Judge Barry wrongly called one image "sadistic" and suggested it had submissive and humiliating elements, Tilyard's lawyer Nathan Bourke said at a High Court appeal hearing in late May.

Bourke said "any images of this type are abhorrent", but the District Court judge's three-year starting point for sentencing was excessive.

A detailed description of one image was repellent enough for the High Court judges to refuse to view it.

Bourke said Judge Barry also gave inadequate sentencing discounts for Tilyard's co-operation with police after the sting, and his enrolment in a therapeutic programme.

In a newly-published decision, Justice Nicholas Davidson said the starting point for sentencing should have been two and a half years.

With a 25 per cent discount for guilty please the end sentence was 22 months.

Tilyard was previously convicted of similar offences in Australia, and deported to New Zealand in 2013.

It wasn't immediately clear if police would appeal the High Court decision.

