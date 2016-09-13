Killer's desperate appeal

Winders wanted key evidence thrown out, but Court of Appeal ruled against him

Stop-go killer Quinton Winders tried to have key evidence against him - including his propensity to fire guns at people - kept secret from the jury which decided his fate.

He also wanted to be released on bail before his trial but bail was refused because of concerns he might prove a threat to Crown witnesses.

Just a month before Winders went on trial in the High Court at Rotorua, his lawyers went to the Court of Appeal in Wellington seeking to have some of the Crown's most vital evidence thrown out.

The evidence had earlier been ruled admissible by Justice Kit Toogood and ended up forming some of the key planks upon which the jury convicted Winders on Friday.

Winders shot road worker George Taiaroa at point blank range at a roadworks diversion near Atiamuri in March, 2013. He faces life in prison with a lengthy non-parole period when he is sentenced in November.

Stuff has obtained copies of the Court of Appeal rulings issued before the trial.

The defence wanted evidence about Winders' tendency to over-react with violence to perceived slights - including four incidents where he fired shots at people hunting near his property - ruled inadmissible.

In allowing the evidence, Justice Toogood said he was satisfied that on each occasion the shots were fired from Winders' property and it was "highly probable" Winders was the shooter.

Defence lawyer Jonathan Temm accepted Winders was the shooter in two incidents in 2009, but submitted there was insufficient evidence in relation to incidents in 2011 and 2012. He argued that his client was often away from his property.

The appeal judges rejected that.

"The shots came from the direction of Mr Winders' property, he was the only person occupying the property...and he had a history of firing at people he believed were poaching," they ruled.

Temm also argued that the murder of Taiaroa was a "cold blooded execution of someone at close range" yet none of the other incidents involved Winders shooting directly at, let alone injuring, anyone.

Firing warning shots in a rural setting at people suspected of being poachers was totally different to the circumstances of the Taiaroa homicide.

The judges said Temm took too benign a view of the evidence. One witness, Nigel Ford, clearly considered he was "under attack" when shots flew past his head while pig hunting with three teenage boys.

"The incidents involved...the discharge of a firearm of the same calibre as the murder weapon. And they occurred in circumstances where... Mr Winders must have made the deliberate decision to discharge the firearm because of some perceived wrong.

"Taken together, the four incidents present a disturbing picture of an individual who is prepared to endanger others with firearms for very little reason."

The judges referred to an incident a week before the murder, in which Winders and his father collided with another vehicle at roadworks controlled by Taiaroa.

"It might be thought a remarkable coincidence that a person with that [firearms] propensity should only seven days before the murder be involved in an incident with the murder victim, for which he appears to have held the murder victim responsible."

They said the propensity evidence would tend to rebut "what might be a natural inclination on the part of the jury to reject as implausible the asserted motive for the killing".

Temm also wanted the evidence of dairy farmer Corina Walker ruled inadmissible. She had picked Winders out of a photo line-up as the man who came up behind her at speed in a Jeep Cherokee near the murder scene after the shooting.

Temm argued that the seven other photos used in the montage were not of people similar to Winders because the age range was too wide, and his skin tone was different to the others, drawing unfair attention to him.

The judges did not accept that, saying all eight men in the montage appeared sufficiently similar to provide a fair test.

Temm said Walker's evidence was unreliable because she had a limited chance to observe the driver, as well as various inconsistencies and inaccuracies in her statements to police.

Justice Toogood said Walker struck him as an observant and careful person, she'd made eye contact with the driver as he passed, and she told him "it hit me like a tonne of bricks that this was the person that matched who I had seen".

The appeal judges said the defence had failed to satisfy them that the identification evidence was unreliable.

Temm also wanted Winders' videotaped interview with police - played to the jury - ruled out.

Winders was arrested on April 4, 2013 after being tackled to the ground and handcuffed. He was told he was under arrest for reckless driving the previous night, when he'd accelerated to 150km/hr when an unmarked police car that had him under surveillance tried to overtake him.

He was taken to Rotorua police station where he was held in custody and quizzed about the Taiaroa homicide.

Justice Toogood found the sole purpose for the arrest was to confine Winders in order to question him about the murder and the reference to reckless driving was just a pretext.

The arrest and detention was unlawful and a breach of Winders' rights, Toogood ruled, but what he told police could be put before the jury because there was no causal link between the police impropriety and the obtaining of Winders' statements.

Temm argued that Winders had been misled by police as to the reason why he was there and became confused and didn't appreciate why it would be in his interests to seek legal advice until it was too late.

The appeal judges said they were satisfied the statement was not obtained as a result of the unlawful detention - Winders saying he was happy to talk about the murder.

Winders also appealed Toogood's decision to deny him bail. Toogood had said in his original ruling "Mr Winders is a person who might, if given the opportunity, take extreme and irrational steps to harm others, including important Crown witnesses, by violent means".

He said although close police surveillance of Winders for two years had not produced any evidence of violent or manipulative behaviour, "now that [he] has been charged and publicly identified as the alleged offender, the dynamics have changed … [t]he potentially adverse effect on [Mr Winders'] behaviour of increasing stress, as what will undoubtedly be a high profile trial approaches, is not to be under estimated".

The appeal judges did not believe Toogood had erred in his decision.

- Stuff