Man possibly permanently disfigured from one punch

At a party with friends on a Saturday night, one punch left a man with what could be permanent facial disfigurement.

The Invercargill man who delivered that punch has now been sentenced to seven months' home detention, and ordered to pay $8000 emotional harm reparation.

Nicholas John Dowling, 23, appeared before Judge Bernadette Farnan in the Invercargill District Court on Tuesday.

He was charged with wounding with intent to injure, which Farnan also called "with reckless disregard for the safety of others, did disfigure the victim", in relation to an incident on September 26, 2015.

A police summary of facts says about 10.40pm on the Saturday, Dowling was at a party on Harbour Tce in Dunedin.

The victim and his girlfriend were also at the party.

Dowling, who was intoxicated, and the victim did not know each other, the summary says.

They were standing next to each other in the lounge when Dowling pushed the victim, causing him to fall onto a couch.

When the victim regained his feet, Dowling punched him once in the head, connecting with the side of his face, the summary says.

A female associate of the victim pushed Dowling, causing him to fall backwards onto a couch.

"He immediately pushed himself off the couch and lunged towards the victim to assault him again," the summary says.

The summary says the victim's girlfriend, who was fearing for his safety, then punched Dowling in the face, before walking the victim outside.

After a few minutes, Dowling came outside and spoke to the victim, who then left the address with his associates, the summary says.

But after about 30 minutes, the victim's health deteriorated until he could not speak without slurring his words.

"He began stumbling and finally collapsed on the street. He was admitted to hospital where he remained until the following evening," the summary says.

The victim had nausea, headaches, neck pain, and expressive dysphasia, which is an impaired ability to speak.

"The following day he was diagnosed with an upper motor neurone facial nerve legion, causing a left facial droop. Small improvements were made with this injury during the two weeks following the assault however the prognosis is that the victim may remain disfigured for the rest of his life," the summary says.

When spoken to by police, Dowling admitted the assault, and said he thought the victim had pushed him so he punched him in retribution.

Dowling's lawyer Bill Dawkins said that when a sentencing indication was given on July 20, Dowling had been able to offer $5000 emotional harm reparation.

He had since sold his car and his motorbike to be able to increase that offer to $8000, Dawkins said.

Judge Farnan said it was clear to her that the incident involved serious offending but said Dowling had accepted responsibility.

She sentenced him to seven months' home detention with six months' post-detention conditions, and ordered him to pay $8000 emotional harm reparation to the victim.

