Serial sex abuser guilty

SIMON O'CONNOR/FAIRFAX NZ Nigel Allan Hauauru Nelson at the start of his High Court trial in New Plymouth on August 10. On Wednesday, he was found guilty of 33 charges and not guilty of seven charges.

Labelled a predator by police at the time of his arrest, a Taranaki man has been found guilty of the serial sexual abuse of young men.

On Wednesday, Nigel Allan Hauauru Nelson was found guilty of 33 sex charges, including multiple counts of indecent assault, sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection and the sexual exploitation of people aged under 18.

Due to the nature and extent of the offending, the Crown are asking the court to consider a sentence of preventive detention for the 36-year-old, a penalty reserved for the country's most serious criminals.

In the High Court at New Plymouth, Justice Edwin Wylie, who oversaw Nelson's three-week trial, delivered his verdicts. Of the 40 charges Nelson faced, Wylie found him not guilty of seven counts, mainly due to lack of sufficient evidence.

Wylie heard evidence from 14 complainants, Nelson and other witnesses during the trial and said for most part, he did not believe the defendant's version of events.

"Each charge put in issue the credibility and reliability of each complainant against the credibility and reliability of the defendant, Mr Nelson. Generally, I did not find that Mr Nelson was a credible or reliable witness. Where there was a conflict between Mr Nelson's evidence and the evidence of the complainants, I generally, but not invariably, preferred the evidence of the complainants," Wylie said.

The offending spanned 20 years, beginning when Nelson was 16, and took place at different locations in Otorohanga, Hamilton and Taranaki. He targeted young men he had befriended or had offered to help.

Some of the victims were drunk or asleep when the defendant touched them without their consent. Another tactic Nelson used was the promise of escort work to the men, who were often poor, transient and struggling with drug and alcohol problems. The defendant told them he owned an escort business, including a porn website, and they could make up to $150 an hour for their services.

When they indicated an interest in finding out more, Nelson would meet with the men on their own, take photos of them and then initiate the unwanted sexual contact.

The escort business was described by the Crown as a ruse Nelson had created, to the point where he created contracts and business account spreadsheets to try and give it some legitimacy. In his ruling, Wylie agreed.

"He (Nelson) claimed to own brothels and strip clubs in New Plymouth, Hamilton, Palmerston North, Christchurch and Invercargill and he represented that he was a major player in the pornography/prostitution business. The evidence was clear that there was no such business," he said.

During the trial it was also revealed that five of the men involved in the case had previously laid complaints with police between 1996-2006, but no action was taken.

Detective Brad Pollock, of Taranaki CIB, acknowledged previous complaints about Nelson had been made in the past and while he could not comment on why nothing was done then, he wanted to reassure the public that sexual abuse complaints were taken seriously by police.

He was pleased with the guilty verdicts, which he believed would not have been possible without the evidence given by the victims, men he described as courageous and brave.

"I'm hoping the verdicts bring a form of closure for them," Pollock said.

Nelson was convicted of the 33 charges and a first strike warning was issued. He was remanded in custody to appear for sentencing on November 2. Reports to look at the option of preventive detention were requested by Wylie.

At his next hearing, Nelson will also be sentenced on two representative charges he previously pleaded guilty to, one of rape and another of indecent assault of a female, which were committed in Otorohanga between 1994-1997.

