Fake escort agency verdict

Taranaki man found guilty of 33 sex charges following High Court trial

SIMON O'CONNOR/FAIRFAX NZ Nigel Allan Hauauru Nelson at the start of his High Court trial in New Plymouth on August 10. On Wednesday, he was found guilty of 33 charges and not guilty of seven charges.

A Taranaki man accused of being a serial sexual abuser of young men has been found guilty of the majority of charges he faced at trial.

Last month, Nigel Allan Hauauru Nelson, 36, was on trial in the High Court at New Plymouth after he pleaded not guilty to 40 sex charges, including indecent assault, unlawful sexual connection and the sexual exploitation of a person aged under 18.

Justice Edwin Wylie retired to consider the case on August 31 and he delivered his verdicts at a hearing on Wednesday. He found Nelson guilty of 33 charges and not guilty of the remaining seven.

He gave a brief summary of his judgment in which he said he had preferred the evidence given by the complainants, over that given by the defendant during the course of the three-week trial.

At one point, Wylie said he believed Nelson had lied when he gave evidence about a series of allegations made by one of the complainants.

"Generally I did not find that Nelson was a credible or reliable witness," Wylie said.

Of the charges to which Nelson was found not guilty, Wylie said there was not enough evidence before him to prove the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt.

The offending occurred in Otorohanga, Hamilton and Taranaki and started when Nelson was 16 years old, spanning a 20 year period, prior to his arrest in 2015.

The basis of the Crown case was that Nelson targeted young men who were drunk or asleep at the time or who he had approached with the promise of escort work. But while consent was raised by the defence regarding two of the sexual allegations, the rest of the claims were denied by Nelson.

Crown prosecutor Cherie Clarke said Nelson would meet with the complainants on their own, take photos of their genitalia and then initiate unwanted sexual contact with them. She said the escort agency was not real, but used as a ruse to trick the young men into taking their clothes off so he could perform unwanted sex acts on them.

During the trial it was revealed that five of the men involved in the case had previously laid complaints with police, but no action was taken. These complaints were something Clarke previously said not been "dealt with seriously or appropriately at the time."

At the start of his trial, Nelson pleaded guilty to two representative charges, one of rape and another of indecent assault of a female, which were committed in Otorohanga between 1994-1997.

Nelson was convicted of the 33 charges he was found guilty of and remanded in custody to appear for sentencing on November 2. Wylie also issued a first strike warning against the defendant.

Clarke asked Wylie to order reports to look at the option of preventive detention, a matter which will be considered at Nelson's next hearing.

