Fatal stabbing in Ashburton

25-year-old man dies of stab wounds in Ashburton homicide

A 25-year-old man has died from stab wounds in Ashburton, south of Christchurch. 

Police were called to a home in McDonald St, Netherby about 10.30pm Tuesday.

The man was dead in the house . 

A 23-year-old man would appear in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday to face charges for the death.

Police said: "A 25-year-old man died at the address as a result of stab wounds. We are not naming that person until next of kin have been notified. A 23-year-old man will appear in the Christchurch District Court and a scene examination will be undertaken [Wednesday]."

 

More soon

 - Stuff

