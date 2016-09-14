Screaming before stabbing

Tragedy strikes family again as 25-year-old man dies of stab wounds in Ashburton

Sam Sherwood / Stuff.co.nz Ashburton resident Ron says he heard a man yell he was going to kill a man.

A family had gathered at an Ashburton home to mark the anniversary of a relative's death before a man was allegedly murdered.

Neighbours reported hearing screams coming from the property in McDonald St, Netherby, about 10.30pm Tuesday.

Police found Tainui James Wano, 25, dead inside the house. He had suffered stab wounds.

Supplied Tainui Wano is the victim of a stabbing in Ashburton on September 13, 2016.

A 23-year-old man was arrested. He was scheduled to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday charged with murder.

It's understood the victim's family had gathered at the home to mark the 11 year anniversary of the death of Rangi Wano, Tainui's brother.

Rangi, 16, was an unrestrained back seat passenger in a car being pursued by police when it crashed into another car in Christchurch, near the Eastgate Shopping Centre, on September 13, 2005.

Erin Tasker/FairfaxNZ The scene of a stabbing on McDonald St, Ashburton.

A nearby neighbour said he heard a man yelling at the McDonald St property on Tuesday night.

"He was screaming, 'I'm going to f.... kill you. He said it a couple of times."

"I sat up and listened, didn't hear anything after that, until a little bit later on I heard car doors banging and cars coming and going and then a little bit later I heard sirens."

supplied Rangi Wano, who was killed when the car in which he was an unrestrained back seat passenger collided with another car in Christchurch, near the Eastgate Shopping Centre, on September 13, 2005. His family was marking the anniversary of his death when a man was stabbed on Tuesday night.

The man said the property had gang affiliations.

Police said the victim, understood to be Tainui Wano, had suffered stab wounds.

"A 23-year-old man will appear in the Christchurch District Court and a scene examination will be undertaken [Wednesday]," the police statement said. A forensics team has entered the property to start the examination.

Rangi Wano, described by police as a "prolific, recidivist juvenile offender", escaped from his Child Youth and Family family home on September 12, 2005.

On the morning of September 13 he was spotted by two police officers who were staking out the property. He was in the rear seat of a white Pontiac Le Mans leaving a Hereford St house.

The officers challenged the driver, who sped off. One of the officers gave chase in an unmarked police car.

The pursuit reached speeds of 100kmh through suburban streets, and the car being pursued went through a stop sign and a set of red lights.

In Buckleys Rd, near the Eastgate Shopping Centre, the car mounted a raised traffic island at about 100kmh, crossed to the other side of the road and crashed head-on into a Subaru station wagon.

Wano was taken to hospital, where he died.

Wayne Darius Silbery, 17, the driver of the Pontiac Le Mans, admitted a charge of manslaughter and was jailed for four years and eight months.

