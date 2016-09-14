Woman charged over quarrel during dog mauling of seal pup

Supplied The mauling took place on Pukehina Beach, east of Tauranga on Sunday afternoon.

A woman has been charged for allegedly threatening a beachgoer with a screwdriver over the mauling of a seal pup on a Bay of Plenty beach.

Warning: Graphic images

The eight to 10-month-old fur seal was attacked by a dog at the popular beachside spot of Pukehina on Sunday afternoon.

The pup suffered bite wounds to its head and body and died on the foreshore shortly after the mauling.

A witness who tried to intervene and ensure the dog was restrained was then allegedly threatened with a screwdriver.

Supplied The seal was estimated to be between eight and 10 months old.

Animal control officers were attempting to seize the tan coloured male pitbull-terrier cross, Western Bay of Plenty District Council compliance and regulatory manager Alison Curtis said.

It was classified as menacing and was unregistered, she said.

"We have attempted to more than once, however the owners are not cooperating."

Supplied Bystanders tried to save the seal but it died a short time later from injuries.

"We are working with DOC and the police and hope to seize the dog shortly."

Holidaymaker Victoria Herrick wanted the dog seized immediately after witnessing the attack while holidaying with her two-year-old child and her partner.

She had spent the Sunday watching the seal pup frolic in the sand and surf from the deck of a rented beach house when she heard a commotion.

"I heard by partner yelling "get out of it, get out of it'."

On the sand the tan coloured pitbull-terrier cross had the seal pup gripped in its jaw, going at it like a "rag doll".

"It was doing the head shake, tossing it around."

Herrick locked her two-year-old and dog inside the house and ran to the beach to help.

"My partner was yelling and waving his hands at this dog who finally let go and took off up a beach access."

Herrick followed the dog to report the location to animal control when she came across his owners and told them what happened.

"This guy just starts beating the dog - I said 'you don't need to be beat the dog, you need to control the dog'."

Pukehina beach was a dog controlled area - "meaning dogs may be on the beach off leash but must be under the owner's control", Curtis said.

As the man dragged the dog off, Herrick followed to make sure it was secure when a woman ran up carrying a long handled screwdriver.

She claimed it was to unlock the dog's jaw, Herrick said.

"She said do you want some of this, waving the screwdriver at me. Then she tried to stab me with the screwdriver about three or four times," Herrick claimed.

"I was backing off saying I didn't want any trouble."

Herrick said the pair took off after her partner heard the commotion and came up from the beach.

The couple returned to the bach, locked the door and phoned police and the Department of Conservation.

Herrick said officers arrived two hours later and spoke with the dog owners across the road before removing the dead seal from the beach.

"It had puncture wounds to its head and bite wounds to its body."

A police spokesperson said a woman had been charged over the screwdriver incident and would appear in Tauranga District Court on Friday, but they refused to say what the exact charge was.

The Department of Conservation is also considering whether to prosecute the dog owner over the seal death.

Owners of dogs that attack or harass seals can face prosecution under the Marine Mammals Protection Act, and up to two years in jail or a fine of up to $250,000.

