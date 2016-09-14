Police officer 'stunned' to see colleague allegedly strike Porirua man on the ground

FAIRFAX NZ A court has heard how a police officer was stunned to see another officer allegedly assault a Porirua man.

A police officer was stunned to see another officer drag a young drunk man from a car in Porirua and possibly hit him while he was on the ground.

Shaun Oliver, who now works in Wellington, was at the scene as an acting sergeant when a car was stopped for suspected drunk driving on September 24, 2014.

Four young men who had been drinking most of the evening were in the car. It was stopped by Elsdon Park, in Porirua, after midnight.

Tyler James was one of those in the car. He claims to have been assaulted by one of the police officers on the scene, having been punched in the face while he was in the car and then again in the ribs once he was out of the car on the ground.

The police officer has been charged with assault and has pleaded not guilty. His name is suppressed.

James has admitted he gave the police the fingers but denied being abusive.

Oliver said on Wednesday he heard the officer ask James to get out of the car at least twice.

He saw the officer reach into the car and heard what he thought was the sound of skin on skin.

Oliver said he then saw the officer pull James from the car. They both ended up on the ground.

"I saw him using his forearm, either as a push or to strike him in about the head area," Oliver said. "I was like a stunned mullet."

He told Wellington District Court judge Arthur Tompkins he thought the force used was excessive for any threat posed and was not sure about the lawfulness of removing James from the car.

Oliver could not recall the officer saying James was under arrest or given a Bill of Rights caution.

On Tuesday, James said he received a cut to his head and bruising to his ribs from the blows and needed a day off work.

The court is expected to hear from other officers who were at the scene.

The case is expected to finish on Wednesday.

- Stuff