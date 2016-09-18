Lax visa checks before con artist influx

Lax immigration checks preceded fraudster arrivals

Lax checking of tourist visas has been implicated in the arrival of con artist faith healers who set up shop in New Zealand.

The charlatans made empty promises to fix marriage, family, health, employment and black magic problems, Immigration New Zealand investigation files showed.

Nine couples arrived on visitor visas lodged in Mumbai, India, between November 2014 and March last year.

"None of the applications were subject to any verification by the processing branch," an INZ investigator wrote.

The witchdoctors were accused of fleecing "thousands of dollars from vulnerable people", documents released under the Official Information Act show.

Several couples were repeatedly given tourist visa extensions while allegedly plying their trade in local media.

"All of them extended their stay by making further applications onshore; most applied successfully on more than one occasion," an official wrote in an email.

One couple arrived on a visa valid for 4 months, extending it three times, getting an extra month each time.

Officials first received an anonymous tip-off about faith healers last March.

Rebecca White, INZ acting general manager, said the agency was alerted to people claiming to be "world-class" healers, astrologers, spiritualists, and witchdoctors.

The tip suggested possible links to extortionate behaviour.

The people involved supplied false documents and were in breach of visa conditions.

The witchdoctors advertised on APNA TV and community newspapers.

One soothsayer was proclaimed as a "world famous" healer, another as "Indian Most Powerfull Spiritualist" [sic].

A self-proclaimed astrologer in Papatoetoe offering to mend all manner of maladies claimed to have worked in 13 other countries.

Eight couples fled after being asked to explain "alleged witchcraft practices" but officials warned more could be at large.

One informant alleged the "mind readers" charged up to $10,000 to perform black magic.

"They have no fear of advertising their evil acts openly," a concerned person wrote in a letter to Immigration Minister Michael Woodhouse.

INZ was told the witchdoctors charged up to $1400 to "heal cancer", following enquiries from journalist Karen Rutherford.

The first couple left New Zealand on June 25 last year.

A fraud investigation was launched and INZ offices in Delhi and Mumbai were alerted to the problem.

"Just about every day, we're hearing new examples of problems in the immigration system," Labour Immigration spokesman Iain Lees-Galloway said.

The Mumbai branch was recently reported to have been inundated with fraud cases related to student visa scams.

Lees-Galloway said the volume in some cases of visa applications was causing dysfunction.

"The minister actually needs to pull his head out of the sand and realise there are some systemic problems here."

Indian community leader Pratima Nand​, who helped expose witchdoctors last year, said better oversight was needed at some INZ branches abroad.

But she said after last year's exposure, faith healers would think twice before trying similar cons in future.

Nand said the exception was "one idiot" who tried a similar scam in Wellington's Hutt Valley this year.

"The whole community has been celebrating the eviction of the witchdoctors."

Immigration NZ's Mumbai office decided 29,253 international student visa applications from India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh and Bhutan last year, the agency's website stated.

That was up from 22,854 the year before.

A spokesperson for Woodhouse said INZ has very robust rules and processes in place to assess all visa applications, both onshore and offshore, to ensure the genuineness and veracity of evidence provided.



"However, there are always those who deliberately set out to break the rules, no matter how robust they may be.



"The government takes any type of visa fraud or breach of visa conditions very seriously. And where a fraud or breach is found to have occurred, there are consequences."





