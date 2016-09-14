Pre-charge warnings in spotlight

People from some ethnic groups, provinces get police warnings more easily

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/FAIRFAX NZ Superintendent Wallace Haumaha says police are aiming to improve the way pre-charge warnings are issues.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority says police have been issuing pre-charge warnings inconsistently, and in some cases giving non-Maori more lenient treatment than Maori.

In one sample, Waikato Police were found to have issued only 24 per cent of eligible Maori offenders with pre-charge warnings (PCWs), compared with 55 per cent of Pakeha offenders.

There were regional differences, too.

Police in the far south were most likely to issue the warnings, but cops in West Auckland and the North Shore were the least enthusiastic about the warnings.

Pre-charge warnings can be issued for minor offences where the maximum penalty is less than six months' jail.

In a new report, the IPCA said the practice did have several benefits, but the way warnings were issued varied had been too inconsistent.

Police responded by saying more emphasis will be placed on what victims want, and the system was under review anyway.

Police said work was being done to review how officers dealt with petty offenders, for whom a range of responses was possible.

"Where an offence is identified, a range of alternative resolutions are available to police to appropriately resolve offending within their constabulary powers," Superintendent Wallace Haumaha​ said.

These included issuing verbal warnings, issuing a PCW, or referring offenders to a community or iwi panel or service provider to help address the causes of offending behaviour.

The purpose of a PCW was to resolve offences where police intervention was needed, but there was no public interest in taking the offender to court.

In May 2015, a police officer in the Bay of Plenty raised concerns about the way the PCW policy was being applied locally.

The Authority's investigation into that complaint identified several issues with policy and practice around the warnings.

"The inconsistencies in practice are mainly due to the broad nature of the Police pre-charge warning policy," said Judge Sir David Carruthers, IPCA Chair.

"The policy needs to be revised to provide clearer direction to officers.

"In some cases, warnings are given to offenders with substantial criminal histories," the IPCA added.

"While the authority has not come across evidence that clearly demonstrates differential treatment on the basis of ethnicity is happening, the possibility that it could happen is enough to reinforce the need for more guidance on the exercise of Police discretion in this area", Judge Carruthers said.

