Fire outs cannabis grower

Basement fire leads to cannabis growing operation

STEVE DIPAOLA/REUTERS There were about 200 plants in the Tauranga home's basement, police said.

Illegally diverted power may have caused a fire that led police to hundreds of cannabis plants.

Emergency services were called to a fire in the basement of a house in Tauranga just before 5pm on Tuesday.

As well as the burn, they found about 200 cannabis plants at the Hilltop Rd home in Parkvale.

It was a sophisticated growing operation, a statement from Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Turner said.

"A man has been charged with the cultivation of cannabis and appeared in the Tauranga District Court [on Wednesday] morning.

"An inquiry is under way to establish any criminal liability in relation to the fire and identify anyone else who might be associated with the cannabis operation."

Police think the fire was started by illegally diverted power, which Turner said was common practice when cultivating cannabis.

However, it's dangerous and can cause death by electrocution.

Turner asked anyone who knows of people illegally re-routing electricity to alert police.

