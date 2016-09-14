Basement fire leads to cannabis growing operation

There were about 200 plants in the Tauranga home's basement, police said.
STEVE DIPAOLA/REUTERS

There were about 200 plants in the Tauranga home's basement, police said.

Illegally diverted power may have caused a fire that led police to hundreds of cannabis plants.

Emergency services were called to a fire in the basement of a house in Tauranga just before 5pm on Tuesday.

As well as the burn, they found about 200 cannabis plants at the Hilltop Rd home in Parkvale.

It was a sophisticated growing operation, a statement from Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Turner said.

READ MORE:
* Clandestine lab and cannabis growing room found in Hamilton 
Power theft alleged for growing cannabis
Government could make $150 million annually from taxing cannabis

"A man has been charged with the cultivation of cannabis and appeared in the Tauranga District Court [on Wednesday] morning.

"An inquiry is under way to establish any criminal liability in relation to the fire and identify anyone else who might be associated with the cannabis operation."

Police think the fire was started by illegally diverted power, which Turner said was common practice when cultivating cannabis.

However, it's dangerous and can cause death by electrocution.

Turner asked anyone who knows of people illegally re-routing electricity to alert police.

Ad Feedback

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories
national headlines

MPs' emails still under watch video

Notorious murder office sells gallery

Two injured in car crash

Serial sex abuser guilty

Fire outs cannabis grower

Coatesville all 'chopped up'

Trio escape 'teetering' car

Push for compliance

Money stolen to fund gambling

Petty crims get erratic treatment

Masked robber pleads guilty

Bringing back the words

Why so quiet, minister? video

Rail link may cost up to $3.4b video

Shop till they block

Ad Feedback
special offers