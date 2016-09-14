Police release CCTV footage after woman is assaulted in Auckland carjacking

NZ POLICE Police have released CCTV footage of the two women wanted in relation to the carjacking and assault of a woman in Panmure.

A woman has serious head and facial injuries after being assaulted and dragged from her car.

Auckland City police said the carjacking happened just before midday on Wednesday at the YMCA leisure centre on Lagoon Drive, Panmure.

The woman, who is in her late 60s, was driving into the carpark when three people arrived in a red 2002 Honda Fit hatchback, police said.

NZ POLICE Police are asking anybody who knows the woman in the passenger seat to come forward with any information.

Two women, described as young and of Maori or Pacific Island descent, got out and pulled the woman from her car.

One woman was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, while the other appeared to be holding an object in her hand.

They pulled the woman from her seat and violently assaulted her, police said.

BEVAN READ/FAIRFAX NZ The woman was attacked in the carpark and left with injuries to her head and face, police said.

She tried to run away but the young women chased and attacked her, with one striking her several times and kicking her in the head.

The women then jumped into her car and drove off, police said.

The victim was admitted to Auckland City Hospital on Wednesday afternoon and has undergone tests.

Her condition has improved but she would remain in hospital overnight for observation, police said.

Detective Sergeant John De Heer said police wanted to hear from anyone who knows who the two women are.

"This was very violent and the footage of the assault is quite alarming," he said.

"It may be that these women have been scoping out other carparks prior to this and have appeared suspicious, they may well have been driving erratically after this incident too."

The victim's grey Toyota Corolla was found abandoned just after 5pm in Mangere.

It has since been towed away by police to be forensically examined.

Police said the red Honda Fit the women were driving was reported stolen on Wednesday morning. The registration is EZD733 and it had not been found on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Auckland City crime squad on 09 302 6557.

Private messages can also be sent to the Auckland City Police Facebook page.

Information can also be given anonymously to the organisation Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Stuff