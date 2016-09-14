Woman assaulted, dragged from car in Auckland

FAIRFAX NZ Police are hunting a group of young people who they say attacked a woman in her 60s.

A woman has serious head and facial injuries after being assaulted and dragged from her car.

Auckland City police said the carjacking happened just before midday on Wednesday at the Lagoon Stadium in Auckland's Panmure.

The woman, who is in her 60s, was driving into the YMCA carpark when three people arrived in a red 2002 Honda Fit hatchback, police said.

Two women, described as young and of Maori or Pacific Island descent, got out and pulled the woman from her car.

She tried to run away but the young women chased and attacked her before jumping into her car and driving off, police said.

The victim's car is a grey 2010 Toyota Corolla with the registration FQP125.

Police said the red Honda Fit was reported stolen on Wednesday morning. The registration is EZD733.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police on 111.

- Stuff