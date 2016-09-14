Drug mule jailed for six years

Drug courier jailed for six years after 1.1kg of meth seized at Auckland Airport

SUPPLIED The P was hidden in packages stuffed inside baby carriers and tie boxes.

A Latvian man has been sentenced to six years in prison after he was found smuggling P into New Zealand in a baby carrier.

Arturs Stasevskis, 20, was sentenced in the Manukau District Court on Wednesday.

Stasevskis was arrested on March 12 after arriving at Auckland International Airport from Dubai. Customs officers searched his luggage and found 1.1kg of methamphetamine hidden within tie boxes and baby carriers.

SUPPLIED One of the seven baby carriers searched by Customs at Auckland International Airport.

Investigations found Stasevskis had been given the boxes and carriers, along with baby clothing and shoes, in the Latvian capital of Riga.

He had agreed to smuggle the drug, which had a potential street value of $1.1 million, into New Zealand, where it would be collected and he would be paid, Customs staff said.

Customs investigations manager Maurice O'Brien said he was happy that the drugs had never reached the streets.

"This case is another classic example of an offender who got greedy and acted as a drug courier to get Class A drugs into New Zealand," he said.

"Criminal syndicates don't care about what happens to these drug couriers. These offenders pay the price for their greed, as shown in today's sentencing."

