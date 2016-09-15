Witness heard 'loud boom'

Car shot at, windows smashed in Stokes Valley, Lower Hutt, incident

ROBERT KITCHIN/FAIRFAX NZ A car, parked in George St, appeared to have been shot at.

A woman letting her dogs out in the middle of the night witnessed a dark car crawling along her streets before a nearby car's windows were shot out.

Police have not yet caught the shooter in the Stokes Valley, Lower Hutt suburb.

ROBERT KITCHIN/FAIRFAX NZ One of the damaged windows of the car.

The car, parked in George St, appeared to have been shot at by a shotgun about 2.15am on Thursday, police said.

It left a large hole in the driver's window. Nobody was hurt.

Police, with a dog unit, were called to the scene.

A George St resident, who didn't want to be named, said she got up about 2am to let her dogs out when she saw a dark car slowly making its way up the street stopping at each car.

When it got to a car near her house, she heard a "loud boom".

By then she had moved inside and was peeking out through the lounge window.

The light of day revealed how close she had come to being shot. The car's driver's window had a large hole in it while the passenger window was speckled with pellet holes.

One pellet seemed to have gone directly through the car, across the lawn, and cracked a window less than 1m from her.

Her preschool-aged niece had been asleep inside.

The woman, who did not want to be named, said the car took off after the shots were fired.

Her mother took off trying to find it and cornered a car filled with gang members in a nearby street, she said.

As she was getting out to approach the car, police swarmed in and took over, she said. The woman said she had no idea why her father's car was targeted.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw dark two-door sedan, possibly a Honda, in the area.

The shooter has not been found. Detectives are investigating.

