Police pursuit through Chch

4WD on the run in Christchurch

Police have chased a 4WD throughout north Christchurch.

Police are refusing to comment on the Thursday morning chase, but witnesses have posted on Facebook seeing the car driving erratically from Rangiora to New Brighton.

The driver "came up the on ramp on [the northern] motorway the wrong way and just about took me and my kids out this morning on way to school terrified my kids (sic)," one said.

Do you have information? Send your photos, video and information to newstips@stuff.co.nz

More soon

- Stuff