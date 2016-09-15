Canterbury mother's 'terrifying' police chase collision

GEORGE HEARD/STUFF.CO.NZ Amanda Chapman believes police should have abandoned a pursuit she feels endangered her and her children.

A mother was dropping her children at school when an "erratic" driver in the midst of a 50 kilometre police chase crashed into her car.

The pursuit started in Amberley, North Canterbury, and ended more than 50km away in Cob Cres, in the Christchurch suburb of Woolston.

The man drove a 4WD Nissan Patrol through roadworks at high speed, went through a river and damaged fences, private property and a golf course, police said.

GEORGE HEARD/FAIRFAX NZ Amanda Chapman, pictured with her two children, Lauren, 6, and Miles, 4, is disappointed police did not abandon the pursuit that left her car being damaged while dropping her children off at Woodend School.

Amanda Chapman was in a line of traffic near Woodend School, on busy Main North Rd, when she heard sirens from behind.

"I happened to glance behind me . . . I had seen other police vehicles going in both directions so I knew something was going on.

"As I turned I saw this green thing hurtling, I thought it was going to just plough straight into me, it was going that fast."

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF.CO.NZ The suspected vehicle parked in Cob Crescent after a man, who was involved in a car pursuit from Rangiora to Woolston eventually hid in a garage a short distance from where he abandoned the truck.

Chapman quickly veered out of her turn, blocking the road in the process. The driver of the car was forced to turn right and scraped past Chapman's car causing damage to the right rear panel of her car.

"He was wanting to go straight up Main North Rd, he was not prepared to wait in the line. I think he was intending to go straight ahead in the wrong lane.

"I feel a bit fortunate I managed to divert him . . . it could have potentially taken out kids and all sorts, they were all crossing the road at the time."

JOSEPH JOHNSON/FAIRFAX NZ A driver in this four-wheel-drive Nissan Patrol led police on a huge pursuit from North Canterbury to Woolston, Christchurch.

Chapman said the incident was "terrifying", her two children, aged six and four, thought the incident was "hilarious".

"They were shocked but it was exciting for them in a way, they don't understand the inherent dangers."

She described the man's driving as "erratic".

JOSEPH JOHNSON/FAIRFAX NZ Woolston resident Nicole Tainui said police dogs found the suspect hiding in her neighbour's garage roof.

Chapman thought police should have called off the pursuit.

"He looked like he was on drugs to me, it didn't look like he cared, he was just ploughing through the road not caring."

"There were kids around everywhere, I wouldn't expect a police pursuit around a school at 8.30am."

SUSPECT HID IN GARAGE ROOF

The incident, between 9am and 10am on Thursday, started when a quad bike was stolen from a rural property near Amberley.

Later, a green 4WD Nissan Patrol vehicle with an A-frame tow bar on the front was stolen.

Members of public saw the 4WD being driven erratically towards Christchurch, where the pursuit ended in Woolston, police said.

Nicole Tainui was smoking with her mum outside her Cob Cres home when a man walked up the drive.

"This guy just walked up the driveway, we said hi to him and we just thought that he was a friend of the person that lives in there."

She went back inside, but moments later police with dogs were at the door.

"They were searching around looking for him everywhere . . . I seen him jump down and that's when they grabbed him."

Tainui said a police dog found the driver hiding in the roof space of the garage.

Police were speaking to the driver, who was "assisting police with inquiries".

'SOMETHING WASN'T RIGHT'

Woodend school principal Graeme Barber said the chase came past during road patrol time, when children were arriving at school.

"A care crossing was in place and we had a staff member on duty," he said.

"They could sense that something wasn't right and just made sure the signs stayed in."

He was unsure whether students were waiting at the crossing at the time.

"We have kids crossing from about three different roads."

Staff had spoken to students to ensure everyone was OK following the incident, Barber said.

"There will be a few people who will have got a bit of a shock."

Police asked anyone who saw the 4wd vehicle between 9am and 10am to contact them on (03) 363-7400 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

