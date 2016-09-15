Driver hides in garage roof after massive police pursuit through Christchurch

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF.CO.NZ The suspected vehicle parked in Cob Crescent after a man, who was involved in a car pursuit from Rangiora to Woolston eventually hid in a garage a short distance from where he abandoned the truck.

A driver ditched his four-wheel-drive and hid in a garage roof after leading police on a massive chase in Canterbury.

The pursuit started in Amberley, North Canterbury, and ended more than 50 kilometres away in Cob Cres, in the Christchurch suburb of Woolston.

The man drove through roadworks at high speed, went through a river, and damaged fences, private property and a golf course, police said.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/FAIRFAX NZ A driver in this four-wheel-drive Nissan Patrol led police on a huge pursuit from North Canterbury to Woolston, Christchurch.

NZME reported he drove the wrong way on busy Main North Rd and hit a car as children were dropped off at Woodend School.

Do you have information? Send your photos, video and information to newstips@stuff.co.nz

The incident, between 9am and 10am on Thursday, started when a quad bike was stolen from a rural property near Amberley.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/FAIRFAX NZ Woolston resident Nicole Tainui said police dogs found the suspect hiding in her neighbour's garage roof.

Later, a green 4WD Nissan Patrol vehicle with an A-frame tow bar on the front was stolen.

Members of public saw it being driven erratically towards Christchurch, police said.

Nicole Tainui was smoking with her mum outside her Cob Cres home when a man walked up the drive.

"This guy just walked up the driveway, we said hi to him and we just thought that he was a friend of the person that lives in there."

She went back inside, but moments later police with dogs were at the door.

"They were searching around looking for him everywhere . . . I seen him jump down and that's when they grabbed him."

Tainui said a police dog found the driver hiding in the roof space of the garage.

Police were speaking to the driver, who was "assisting police with inquiries".

Woodend school principal Graeme Barber said the chase came past during road patrol time, when children were arriving at school.

"A care crossing was in place and we had a staff member on duty," he said.

"They could sense that something wasn't right and just made sure the signs stayed in."

He was unsure whether students were waiting at the crossing at the time.

"We have kids crossing from about three different roads."

Staff had spoken to students to ensure everyone was ok following the incident, Barber said.

"There will be a few people who will have got a bit of a shock."

Witnesses posted on Facebook seeing the car driving erratically from Rangiora to New Brighton.

The driver "came up the on ramp on [the northern] motorway the wrong way and just about took me and my kids out this morning on way to school terrified my kids (sic)," one said.

Police asked anyone who saw the vehicle between 9am and 10am to contact them on 03 363 7400 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

- Stuff