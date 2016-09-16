Garner: A justice system whitewash

Duncan Garner: The rich irony of our so-called 'justice' system

HAMISH MCNEILLY/FAIRFAX NZ Nikolas James Posa Delegat, 19, in the dock of the Dunedin District Court.

OPINION: The feverish debate this week about a rich white kid who punched out a female cop reminds me of the time I was randomly assaulted - and saw first-hand how the justice system works.

I was leaving a bar in Wellington with a mate one night when a young student decided he didn't like my suit - and smacked me in the mouth.

No warning whatsoever, it was entirely unprovoked and it was a decent punch, sending my teeth through my lip. Plenty of blood was shed.

I chased him up Wellington's Cuba St and much to my surprise (and definitely his) I caught him.

READ MORE:

* 'It nearly destroyed her life'

* Rich-lister's son accused of assaulting police officer in Dunedin

* Rich-lister's son continues fight to keep his name secret

I asked him whether he wanted me to return the favour, or to call police. He asked to be whacked - he didn't want the cops involved for fear of what his parents might do.

So I rang 111 and three police cars appeared impressively quickly. He was a 19-year-old first offender. He was charged with assault – and to my surprise he was discharged without conviction, paying a pathetic $140 in reparations. Did I mention he was white.

I was offered counselling from Victim Support, which I politely declined and he was ordered to do some anger management course. My mouth healed in a few days, the damage to my pride took longer.

I'm not saying it was the crime of the century, but it was nasty, unprovoked and entirely without reason. Visit any courtroom on any day and you'd probably hear a similar tale.

First-time offenders come before judges and are sent out the door with a slap on the wrist. Should we be harder on them? For some of them, perhaps we should.

Especially when that young person - the son of a rich-lister, Nikolas Delegat - attacks a female police officer and punches her unconscious and is sentenced to 500-odd hours of community work and a paltry $5000 in reparations. She was off work for two months.

Try doing that to a police officer in the United States, Canada, Germany or even Australia and you'd be doing serious jail time.

I've been critical of the Delegat sentence this week but top Queens Counsels (the lawyers rich people use) have told me to pull my head in and that this is entirely consistent with sentencing in this country.

If that's true then maybe the justice system is out of step with what we all want as citizens.

Labour MP Stuart Nash broke convention to criticise the Delegat sentence, saying it was too light. Police Association president Greg O'Connor went further, suggesting that if Delegat was brown he'd be in jail.

But they're all wrong too, according to the legal eagles.

So if they're wrong, maybe it's time to change the system and hand out tougher sentences for first-time violent thugs - and definitely cop bashers.

Because in this case perhaps the Judge couldn't send Delegat to jail. The police ended up charging him with assault, rather than aggravated assault. This baffles me.

Our laws and sentencing options must reflect the revolting and despicable act of bashing a police officer unconscious – male or female.

Was it easier to get a conviction for assault? Did it save the Crown some money? This is deeply troubling

So is it consistent with other sentences?

Four Pakeha teenagers were sentenced in 2014 to various lengths of home detention, 300 hours of community work and monetary reparations after going on a burglary spree totalling nearly $80,000.

They stole four boats, fishing gear and outboard motors. Former Labour MP Dover Samuels described the sentence as "inadequate". Social media said they escaped jail time because they were white.

So I went searching for another case. I wanted to prove the fancy QCs wrong.

Thomas Tawha was jailed for six months for stealing 59 trout over two occasions from a protected fishing area near Lake Rotoiti in 2014.

But unlike Delegat, Tawha had a long list of previous convictions. But really, should a man go to jail for stealing some fish?

Yet, still I haven't proved my case that Delegat got off lightly.

Former Labour MP John Tamihere works with young Maori, he sees them in front of the court on a daily basis because police profile them from an early age and target them, he says.

Ministry of Justice figures suggest he is right: Maori are four times more likely to be charged with a crime compared to Pakeha - and seven times more likely to be jailed.

I went searching for one final case to compare to Delegat's sentence.

I found it in the case of Hautahi Kingi - a young academic and sporting star who in 2006 bashed a man twice and was convicted of assault.

Hautahi was sent to jail for five months for his first offence. The judge at the time said he had no other option than to jail him.

Delegat walks the streets. Hautahi did time. I rest my case.

The rich white kid got off lightly - no matter what the fancy lawyers say in defence of the so-called justice system.

- The Dominion Post