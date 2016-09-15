Police station burgled

Burglars target police station, take handcuffs and body armour

STACY SQUIRES/FAIRFAX Handcuffs, a baton and stab resistant body armour were among the items intruders nabbed at the station.

Cheeky burglars have taken police gear - including handcuffs and stab resistant body armour - from a Waikato police station.

One or more audacious intruders nabbed their loot from Te Awamutu Police Station overnight on September 13.

Pepper spray went walkabout, as did a police tunic and shirts, a police statement said, and whoever came in searched two office areas.

Police are worried someone could use the stolen gear to impersonate a police officer.

READ MORE:

* Man burgles police station to retrieve confiscated motorbike

* Police slammed for not doing enough to solve burglaries

* Alleged drunk driver crashes into Taumarunui police station

But anyone who does could face a year in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.

The night after the Te Awamutu station burglary, a police officer's personal car was damaged.

Police are also investigating a number of other burglaries in Te Awamutu over the past few days.

There had been a spike in dishonesty crime in Te Awamutu over the past three days, Area Commander Inspector Naila Hassan said.

Locals who see anything suspicious should call 111.

"We would rather hear from you than miss an opportunity to apprehend these offenders."

Anyone with any information that can help police should contact Detective Sergeant Bill Crowe at Te Awamutu Police Station.

Alternatively, anonymous information can be reported via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11.

- Stuff