Burglars hit police station, officer's cars in Te Awamutu

Dominico Zapata Fairfax Media NZ The Awamutu Police Station was broken into and thieves stole a range of items.

Thieves have gotten away with enough loot from a Waikato police station, they could impersonate an officer.

​They even got weapons they can turn again the cops themselves.

Handcuffs, pepper spray, stab-resistant body armour and a police baton were grabbed from office areas inside Te Awamutu's police station earlier this week.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/FAIRFAX NZ At least one thief broke into the Te Awamutu police station overnight on Tuesday.

The intruders also pinched a police uniform tunic and shirts overnight on September 13.

Also, over two consecutive nights, two of the officers' personal cars parked at the rear of the station were broken into.

It's enough to make police think it was a targeted attack, Western Waikato Police Area Commander Inspector Naila Hassan said.

"Quite often it is opportunists. But it might not be - there could be more to it, being it was the police station and an officer's car was broken into on both nights."

The Roche Street building was secure at the time, Hassan said.

"We were moving offices from downstairs to upstairs, so during that shift, they had closed that office door.

"Someone rummaged through that office and whipped into the office next door, where the officers hadn't quite moved, and took one of the officer's uniforms."

As the Western Waikato's 24/7 patrol base, staff work at the station through the night, but were on patrol at the time. The thefts were discovered on Wednesday morning.

"Staff are encouraged to be out and about and that's what they were doing: policing the streets and keeping the community safe."

Given the uniform items taken, police are worried someone might impersonate an officer.

Those who did face a year in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.

"Police remind anyone who is approached by an officer to establish their identity if in doubt," Hassan said.

"Similarly, anyone acting suspiciously or who does not appear to be genuine should be reported to police."

Local police have seen a sharp spike in crime this week in the typically quiet and safe country town.

Every night from Monday to Wednesday, there had been car break-ins and burglaries.

It was concentrated and brazen offending, Hassan said.

"It is odd - Te Awamutu is a safe town to live in, with a good community, so any increase in crime is quite noticeable."

On Thursday, police caught one man after he was busted breaking into vehicles.

Police Minister Judith Collins met with officers at the police station on Friday as part of a scheduled visit to correctional facilities in the Waipa district.

"They are in good hearts and have an extremely positive line of inquiry," she said of the break-in.

"I wouldn't expect anyone would want to repeat the bad behaviour of breaking into a police station - if somebody wants to do that, they really want to go to jail, and I am sure that will be arranged."

She said security would be reviewed but she didn't have any major concerns.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Bill Crowe at Te Awamutu police station or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 11.

- Stuff