Fleeing driver goes through roundabout in wrong direction

MARION VAN DIJK

A man who allegedly drove the wrong way around a roundabout on Invercargill's main street has been arrested after a police pursuit.

A police spokesman said police were parked on Dee St, Invercargill, when they saw a car travelling with excessive speed near Fox St about 8.45pm Thursday.

They began pursuit, but the driver did not stop, continuing through the central business district and travelling through a roundabout in the wrong direction, the spokesman said.

"We believe the vehicle was being driven dangerously ... in the wrong direction around the roundabout."

The pursuit continued for 8km until the car was eventually stopped on Dunns Rd and the male driver was arrested.

There had been one passenger in the car, the spokesman said.

The driver was in police custody about 8.50pm, and the car was towed later that night.

