Fleeing driver goes through roundabout in wrong direction

Invercargill police believed a fleeing driver drove around a roundabout in the wrong direction on the city's main street.
MARION VAN DIJK

Invercargill police believed a fleeing driver drove around a roundabout in the wrong direction on the city's main street.

A man who allegedly drove the wrong way around a roundabout on Invercargill's main street has been arrested after a police pursuit.

A police spokesman said police were parked on Dee St, Invercargill, when they saw a car travelling with excessive speed near Fox St about 8.45pm Thursday.

They began pursuit, but the driver did not stop, continuing through the central business district and travelling through a roundabout in the wrong direction, the spokesman said.

"We believe the vehicle was being driven dangerously ... in the wrong direction around the roundabout."

The pursuit continued for 8km until the car was eventually stopped on Dunns Rd and the male driver was arrested.

There had been one passenger in the car, the spokesman said.

The driver was in police custody about 8.50pm, and the car was towed later that night.

Ad Feedback

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories
national headlines

Fatal crash near Wyndham

Which is NZ's dog city?

Fleeing driver goes through roundabout in wrong direction

Working for under $10 an hour

Man's holiday home hell

Elderly man hit by truck

Heavy rain for West Coast

Franz victim once a life-saver

Two pursuits in one day video

Founders wall commemorates the Somme

Mum's death spurs girl to gold

If Auckland's kids could vote video

New leads on missing man

No Auckland house? Whoops

Frustration aired over campus sale

Ad Feedback
special offers