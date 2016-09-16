Rich kids do it tough

It ain't easy being rich and a criminal

HAMISH MCNEILLY/FAIRFAX NZ Nikolas James Posa Delegat, 19, in the dock of the Dunedin District Court.

OPINION: Society reserves a particular odium for rich kids who commit crimes.

We feel rich kids, having had the advantages of all the education, comfort and fun money can buy, should not only know better but should show a bit of gratitude and humility.

We assume that, because their parents are rich, they have been better parented and brought up. We feel wealth, as the new nobility, carries its obligations.

Nikolas Delegat, 19, (with blue cap) has paid dearly for his drunken assault.

At bottom, we believe that when rich kids misbehave, they must be spoilt brats who deserve to be taught a lesson.

READ MORE:

​*Female police officer bashed by rich-lister's son attacked five years ago

*Judith Collins spoken out about attack on police woman previously but silent on latest assault

*Editorial: Delegat sentence leaves unsettling questions

*'It nearly destroyed her life', rich-lister's son told

It's easy to forget that wealth does not guarantee a happy childhood and the inculcation of wholesome values. We all know money doesn't make you content so why should anyone believe that an upbringing in a wealthy family prepares a person any better for life than an ordinary background does?

Anyway, there's no doubt that when the children of the very rich end up in court with a fancy lawyer in tow, a big fuss can be guaranteed.

Unsurprisingly the various court throes of former Otago University student Nikolas Delegat, who punched a female police officer unconscious last year outside a Dunedin pub, have been thoroughly thrashed by the media this week.

Delegat's dad Jim, as we all know now, is a wine magnate and well known yachtsman.

When Nikolas wasn't jailed but instead given a 300 hours community service sentence and ordered to pay about $5000 in reparation, another bout of media attention about the merits of the sentence followed.

The main debate is whether he got off more lightly than, say, a poor Polynesian youth facing similar charges.

You could argue that if publicity is part of the punishment, Delegat has in fact received a far more serious sanction than an ordinary mortal, who would have perhaps had his name published in a small story and then been forgotten.

Being rich is therefore going to carry an extra penalty, assuming of course the defendant cares about his or her name being made public. Unfair maybe but simply the price the rich and famous or their progeny pay if they end up in court. It's the "bigger they are, the harder they fall" syndrome.

Judge Kevin Phillips is accused of going easy on Delegat because he was heavied by a hot shot Auckland lawyer and because Delegat was white and rich.

This is absolute rubbish of course. Anybody who knows the court process will realise that judges are loathe to send first offenders to jail when there are other options. It's really quite difficult to get a jail sentence on your first brush with the law.

If a reasonable chance of getting a defendant back on track without a jail sentence exists, courts will generally take that option, whatever the ethnicity of the defendant. Had a Samoan university student who was also a first offender appeared before Judge Phillips on the same charges and factual situation as Delegat, he would have almost certainly received the same sentence even if represented by a duty solicitor.

The eloquence of lawyers is over-rated. Most judges have made up their minds about the sentence they will impose before they arrive in the courtroom to listen to submissions. They will have read all the reports and written material and their minds are unlikely to be changed by a heavy hitting lawyer.

That's not to say the rich don't get better justice but not in sentencing. Big shot lawyers are good for trying to get name suppression, reduced charges and ensuring every possible mitigating possibility is fully explored or exploited. Money buys experts and private detectives.

Jail wouldn't have been nice for Delegat but neither will his 300 hours community service be a picnic, especially since he will be dobbed in if the community service turns out to be a cushy lark. Delegat might even do something useful for the community rather than cost society a lot of money for keeping him behind bars.

Sentencing promising young people is particularly difficult for judges. They are trying to meet the expectations of society and victims while also trying to achieve a humane and not too crushing outcome for the offender.

Society expects the sentence to reflect an element of deterrence, punishment, protection of the community and revenge. Judges walk a fine line between being overly kindhearted and too severe.

We should remember that under our system the state has taken over the business of retribution and in doing so must look not only at the interests of the victim but also at the interests of the state.

The state will get more benefit from a well-functioning Nikolas Delegat out in the community and hopefully having learned a lesson he will never forget. The female officer who was punched can rightly feel disappointed her attacker will not see the inside of a cell. But the state is better off with Delegat on the outside doing something useful.

- Stuff