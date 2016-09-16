Former South Canterbury cop convicted of stealing from social fund named

JOHN BISSET/FAIRFAX NZ Sharp stole $14,000 from a police AOS social club bank account to make personal purchases between 2011 and 2015.

The former South Canterbury cop convicted of stealing from a police social club fund can finally be named.

It can now be revealed the man convicted is former police officer and armed offender squad member Graham Campbell Sharp, of Pleasant Point, after a name suppression order lapsed at midnight on Thursday.

An application to continue name suppression, filed in the interest of his daughter who was performing in a school production this week, was granted when Sharp was sentenced in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

JOHN BISSET/FAIRFAX NZ Former police officer and AOS member Graham Sharp leaves the Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

The court was told his daughter was performing on Tuesday and Wednesday night in the school production and Sharp was concerned publicity may adversely affect her.

Appearing before Judge Brian Callaghan, Sharp was convicted and fined $1500 for using a document for pecuniary advantage, after stealing $14,000 from a police AOS social club fund.

NATASHA MARTIN/FAIRFAX NZ Graham Sharp, left, pictured at the Police awards in Oamaru in 2010 with members of the Timaru Armed Offenders Squad who were awarded a District Commander's Commendation. Also pictured are Police Commissioner Howard Broad, Senior Constable Steve Wills and Detective Greg Harrison.

He was also discharged without conviction for possessing a restricted weapon - police pepper spray.

At a previous court appearance, when he pleaded guilty, it was revealed he used an eftpos card linked to a social club bank account to make personal purchases at several locations around the country.

The total amount stolen was $14,000, on 68 occasions between 2011 and 2015.

JOHN BISSET/FAIRFAX NZ Graham Sharp was convicted and fined $1500 for using a document for pecuniary advantage.

Thirty transactions were cash withdrawals between $40 and $1600. Some of the purchases were for food, drinks and hardware.

On Tuesday, Sharp's lawyer, Jonathan Eaton QC, said it was a "tragic" way to end a 25-year career in the police force.

"This is a very tragic way to end a significant career in the police. It is not just a job and when you fall foul of the law yourself that value disintegrates and the network he has formed over 25 years is no longer there," Eaton said.

His wife worked in the force as well, Eaton said.

Judge Callaghan said there was no doubt the offending caused his wife and family issues with trauma and pyschological harm.

"You held responsible positions in the community, on the school board and as coach of a sports team, but you have faced up to the error of your ways," Callaghan said.

Callaghan said when he retired from his job, Sharp took a bag of possessions, including police issue items, home. The pepper spray was later discovered when police searched the bag.

"Testimonials in support of you have been submitted by people who regard you as friends, organisations, school committees, boards and people you have supported as a sports coach.

"But, on balance, there are victim impact statements by your colleagues who have been affected by the taking of money from the social club and they feel completely let down," Callaghan said.

"It is puzzling. There is no addiction, like gambling, that caused you to spend these small amounts, but once you started it was hard to turn back," he said.

The judge said Sharp had no intention to use the pepper spray and the consequences of conviction on the charge of possession of a restricted weapon would outweigh the seriousness of the offence.

