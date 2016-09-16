Insult to tragic injury

Teenage quadriplegic's dog stolen during car theft

Keenan Alexander proudly shows the Coulter Cup to former All Blacks Keven Mealamu (right) and Anthony Boric, current ...
FAIRFAX NZ

Keenan Alexander proudly shows the Coulter Cup to former All Blacks Keven Mealamu (right) and Anthony Boric, current NZRF director.

Thieves have snatched a car of a quadriplegic Thames teenager – with his beloved dog in it.

Possum, the five-year-old miniature fox terrier, was inside a Nissan Navara stolen from Mt Maunganui on Thursday, September 8.

He belongs to Keenan Alexander, who suffered a spinal injury in a semifinal match against Paeroa College on August 6.

Possum was wearing a black collar and is described as friendly.
NZ POLICE

The 17-year-old First XV player dislocated a vertebrae in his spine during the first half of the game and was airlifted to hospital.

READ MORE: Thames rugby player may never walk again after injury

Keenan now faces the prospect of never walking again.

After three weeks in Middlemore Hospital, he has been moved to the Auckland Spinal Rehabilitation Unit for two to three months of rehabilitation.

And he misses his bedmate.

"He is very upset that Possum is missing," police said in a statement.

Possum, a friendly dog, was wearing a black collar and would likely go with anyone.

Both Possum and the vehicle are still missing.

Anyone with information can contact Bay of Plenty police on 07-575 3143.

 

 - Stuff

