Blaze linked to pursuit

Girl, 14, arrested in Hamilton after stolen car crashes

A car was set on fire on Aurora Terrace, Hillcrest, Hamilton, on Friday night.

A suspicious car fire in a suburban Hamilton street is likely linked to a pursuit involving a 14-year-old girl.

About 10.30pm on Friday, Hamilton police on patrol in Te Rapa Road came across a stolen car.

Inside were three people, including a 14-year-old girl.

A pursuit began but ended shortly after when officers lost sight of the car on Wairere Drive, Waikato police Senior Sergeant Robbie Hermann said.

The car, stolen from Hamilton earlier on Friday night, went blazing through a red light at the intersection of Pukete Rd and slammed into another vehicle, he said.

Deserting the crashed car, the trio ran off.

Those in the other vehicle were uninjured.

Later in the night, police arrested a 14-year-old girl at a Hamilton home and charged her with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

A 20-year-old man was also arrested for breach of bail, and Hermann said further charges look likely.

Police are now looking at whether that incident was linked to an earlier fire in the suburb of Hillcrest.

Residents on Auroa Terrace spotted three people running from a stolen Subaru stationwagon as it went up in flames.

Northern Fire Communications shift manager Jaron Phillips said the Hamilton fire crew arrived to find flames shooting out the car doors.

It was understood the trio lit a fire inside the car before fleeing.

The blaze was put out before it could turn the car to a shell.

Hermann said the car was stolen from Auckland and could be linked to the later crash.

Some hours later, about 1.25am on Saturday, a dumped stolen car was found ablaze near Te Awamutu.

"Fire crews believe the car was involved in a crash earlier in the day," Phillips said.

There was no one around when the brigade arrived at Owairaka Valley Road.

Police are investigating.

- Stuff