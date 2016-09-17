Rugby teen's mate still missing

Injured rugby teen's canine mate Possum still missing

NZ POLICE Possum was wearing a black collar and is described as friendly.

Police have a message for the thieves who stole the beloved mate of a paralysed teenager: Do the right thing.

Possum, a five-year-old miniature fox terrier, was inside a Nissan Navara stolen from Mt Maunganui on Thursday, September 8.

He is Keenan Alexander's best mate. The teenager from Thames suffered a spinal injury in a semifinal match against Paeroa College on August 6.

FAIRFAX NZ Keenan Alexander proudly shows the Coulter Cup to former All Blacks Keven Mealamu, right, and Anthony Boric, current NZRF director.

The 17-year-old First XV player dislocated a vertebrae in his spine during the first half of the game and was airlifted to hospital.

Keenan now faces the prospect of never walking again.

Possum was due to visit Keenan at the Auckland Spinal Rehabilitation Unit, where the teen faces two to three months of rehabilitation, on the day after he was nabbed.

The friendly canine was going to be taken there his neighbour and friend, Thames farm consultant Wayne Stachurski, and his son Elliot, nine, NZME reported. Possum belongs to the Stachurskis.

Stachurski had travelled to Tauranga for a meeting at Club Mt Maunganui on Kawaka Street on September 8.

Unable to take Possum into the meeting, he left him in the back seat of the 2005 ute.

"The owner was in a meeting and unfortunately [Possum] was in the ute when it was stolen," Tauranga Police Detective Sergeant Alan Kingsbury said.

The theft happened sometime between 5.30 and 8.30pm, Kingsbury said.

Possum was wearing a black collar and would likely go with anyone.

He was a family dog and loved by not only the Stachurskis, but Keenan.

"The vehicle owner would quite often take him to see Keenan. He would get up on his bed and be company for him," Kingsbury said.

Losing Possum had devastated the recovering teen.

"It's a family pet. Obviously, it wasn't Keenan's, but he still had a really close association with him. It's a terrible situation and we wish him all the best."

Since September 8, Kingsbury said there had been reported sightings of similar dogs, but none had turned out to be Possum.

Both the ute and the dog remain missing.

"Someone will hold the key to Possum being recovered and I hope that person would do the right thing."

"It may be he is wandering around somewhere and if anyone has seen him or found him, I would hope they too would do the right thing."

Anyone with information can contact Tauranga police on 07 577 4300 or through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Stuff