Two arrested after spate of Waikato burglaries

DOMINICO ZAPATA/FAIRFAX NZ The burglars allegedly stole enough from Te Awamutu police station to impersonate a police officer.

Two people have been arrested after a spate of burglaries in Waikato - including one at a police station where uniforms, stab vests and handcuffs were stolen.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Thursday and has been remanded in custody.

He faces a range of dishonesty charges, including five counts of burglary and four of unlawful interference with a motor vehicle.

Dominico Zapata Fairfax Media NZ The Te Awamutu Police Station was broken into and thieves stole enough to impersonate a police officer.

After his arrest, police searched three properties in Te Awamutu and Hamilton.

A 22-year-old female has also been arrested and charged with receiving stolen goods.

Waikato Police have also managed to recover the majority of stolen police uniform taken in the burglary on Tuesday night.

The items included stab resistant body armour, two batons, OC spray, handcuffs, a police identity card and various items of police uniform.



Waikato area commander Inspector Naila Hassan said members of the public reported suspicious behaviour in Te Awamutu, which resulted in the man's arrest.

"I would like to reassure the community that we believe this spate of burglaries was committed by one recidivist offender and the spike in offending has abated since his arrest," she said.

"However, this serves as a timely reminder to all members of the public to be vigilant about security and to report any unusual or suspicious behaviour in their neighbourhoods to police," she said.

Waikato Police are still appealing to the public for any information about the location of the outstanding Police items, two shirts and a police tunic.

Anyone with information should call Police on (07) 858 6200 or report via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Stuff