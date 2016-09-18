Two hurt in Temuka stabbing

Man arrested following multiple stabbings in Temuka

JOHN BISSET/FAIRFAX NZ Police working at the scene of the stabbings on Sunday morning.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested after two people were stabbed at a Temuka address on Saturday night.

One person remains in a critical condition following the attack and has been transferred to Christchurch Hospital.

A second person suffered minor injuries following the incident at the Whitcombe St property, which is located 20 minutes north of Timaru.

Police were called to the address just after 10pm last night, after two men had been stabbed.

A police spokesperson said the incident was now being investigated by CIB and because the matter was now before the courts they were unable to comment further.

A southern ambulance communications spokesman said paramedics had attended the incident and had transported the two injured people to Timaru Hospital.

Do you know more? Email us at newstips@stuff.co.nz

One Whitcombe St resident, who did not wish to be named, said they heard "yelling and screaming" coming from the address just before 10pm.

"It was pretty scary, I saw an ambulance, there were about four cop cars plus a police dog wagon," they said.

"Knowing that people have been hurt is very concerning".

The resident said there had been trouble at the same property in the past.

The man arrested will appear in the Timaru District Court on related charges on Monday.

- Stuff