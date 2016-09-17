Two hurt in Temuka stabbing

Multiple stabbings reported in Temuka

SIMON MAUDE / FAIRFAX NZ Two people have been stabbed in Temuka, South Canterbury.

Two people have been hurt, one critically, in a stabbing in Temuka, South Canterbury.

Police said one person was in custody after the incident, 20 minutes north of Timaru.

Do you know more? Email us at newstips@stuff.co.nz

The incident took place in Whitcombe St, about 10.05pm on Saturday.

A southern ambulance communications spokesman said paramedics had attended an incident where two people had been stabbed. They had been transported to hospital.

One Whitcombe St resident, who did not wish to be named, said they heard "yelling and screaming" coming from the address just before 10pm.

"It was pretty scary, I saw an ambulance, there were about four cop cars plus a police dog wagon," they said.

"Knowing that people have been hurt is very concerning".

The resident said there had been trouble at the same property in the past.

More soon.

- Stuff