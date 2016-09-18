Te Awamutu cop burglary arrests

Police station burglary: Two arrests, weapons and uniforms found

DOMINICO ZAPATA/FAIRFAX NZ The Te Awamutu Police Station was targeted by brazen thieves.

Police have arrested a 24-year-old man who allegedly broke into the Te Awamutu Police Station and stole uniforms, weapons and other equipment.

The man has been charged with five counts of burglary, laid in relation to a spate of burglaries and thefts in the Te Awamutu area, including the police station break-in on Tuesday night.

He also faces four charges of unlawfully interfering with a motor vehicle.

The man has been remanded in custody and will be making an appearance at the Hamilton District Court on September 30.

Following his arrest on Thursday, police went on to search homes in Te Awamutu and Hamilton and, as a result, a 22-year-old woman was arrested and charged with receiving stolen goods.



Most of the stolen items taken in the burglary, including stab-resistant body armour, two batons, pepper spray, handcuffs, a police identity card and various items of clothing, have been recovered.

However, police are still appealing for help to find two police-issue shirts and a tunic



Anyone with information should call 07 858 6200 or the Crimestoppers' anonymous tip-off line on 0800 555 111.

Area commander Inspector Naila Hassan said the Te Awamutu community had been crucial in getting a breakthrough in the case.

"It was as a direct result of information from the public about suspicious behaviour in the Te Awamutu township that police were able to apprehend the male offender.

"I would like to reassure the community that we believe this spate of burglaries was committed by one recidivist offender and the spike in offending has abated since his arrest."

- Stuff