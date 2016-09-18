Seven-car police pursuit in Christchurch video

MATT ROBINSON/YOUTUBE

A flurry of police cars were caught on video in a chase through Christchurch.

A vehicle driving the wrong way down a Christchurch street has prompted a seven-car police pursuit.

A police spokeswoman said the car failed to stop after driving the wrong way down Brougham St, a dual carriageway, shortly after midnight on Sunday.

A chase around east Christchurch ensued. At one point seven patrol cars were following the runaway vehicle.

There goes the offender....
YOUTUBE

There goes the offender....

video uploaded to Youtube, which police believe is of the chase, shows multiple police vehicles chasing the fleeing car along a Christchurch street.

The pursuit ended on Manchester St, near the city centre, when the car stopped and the three occupants fled.

Two were apprehended shortly after. The third has not been found.

Ad Feedback
...and here come the police...
YOUTUBE

...and here come the police...

..all seven of them.
YOUTUBE

..all seven of them.

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories

Comments

national headlines

Cliff face came 'crashing down'

Seven-car police pursuit video

Aggravated robbery caught on camera

Pensioner housing backed

Torrential rain: more to come video

Council meeting times 'unfair'

Auckland Unitary Plan appeals

Rating their rates pledge

Cheviot loo mural to stay

Tide timers tell no tall tales

Naked Sunday stroll

Power restored to Auckland

Are children safe in NZ? stuff nation

Waiheke files for judicial review over RUB removal

Charge for plastic bags: Goff

Ad Feedback
special offers