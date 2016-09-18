Seven-car police pursuit in Christchurch

MATT ROBINSON/YOUTUBE A flurry of police cars were caught on video in a chase through Christchurch.

A vehicle driving the wrong way down a Christchurch street has prompted a seven-car police pursuit.

A police spokeswoman said the car failed to stop after driving the wrong way down Brougham St, a dual carriageway, shortly after midnight on Sunday.

A chase around east Christchurch ensued. At one point seven patrol cars were following the runaway vehicle.

YOUTUBE There goes the offender....

A video uploaded to Youtube, which police believe is of the chase, shows multiple police vehicles chasing the fleeing car along a Christchurch street.

The pursuit ended on Manchester St, near the city centre, when the car stopped and the three occupants fled.

Two were apprehended shortly after. The third has not been found.

YOUTUBE ...and here come the police...

YOUTUBE ..all seven of them.

- Stuff