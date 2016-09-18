Seven-car police pursuit in Christchurch
A vehicle driving the wrong way down a Christchurch street has prompted a seven-car police pursuit.
A police spokeswoman said the car failed to stop after driving the wrong way down Brougham St, a dual carriageway, shortly after midnight on Sunday.
A chase around east Christchurch ensued. At one point seven patrol cars were following the runaway vehicle.
A video uploaded to Youtube, which police believe is of the chase, shows multiple police vehicles chasing the fleeing car along a Christchurch street.
Two were apprehended shortly after. The third has not been found.
- Stuff
