Two men on loose following Lower Hutt aggravated robbery

NZ POLICE CCTV footage released by police shows one of the offenders during the aggravated robbery of a Stokes Valley, Lower Hutt, store.

Two men are on the loose after the aggravated robbery of a Lower Hutt store.

Police said the men entered the Glen Rd, Stokes Valley, store about 9.10am on Sunday, one armed with a sharp weapon.

No-one was injured but cash and cigarettes were taken.

Police released a CCTV camera still of a man believed to be one of the offenders. Anyone with information about the incident can contact Wellington Police on 04 381 2000.

- Stuff