Question marks linger over killer's release

Parole could be years away for man jailed after 'barbaric' murder of woman and her baby son

123rf.com A Taranaki man has spent the last 23 years behind bars for the brutal murder of a woman and the manslaughter of her three-month-old son.

A man who raped and killed a woman then set her house on fire, an act which also resulted in the death of her three-month old son, is unlikely to be released from jail when he appears before the parole board this year.

In 1993, Edward Albert McElroy, formerly of Taranaki, was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of 19-year-old Fresha Wharepapa at her Inglewood home.

He pleaded guilty to the killing along with charges of rape, arson and manslaughter.

McElroy's offending was described as "barbaric" and took place after he had been at Wharepapa's Konini St home on June 19, 1992. The two played video games together before Wharepapa went to bed. After she went to sleep, McElroy followed her into the bedroom and strangled her unconscious.

After sexually assaulting her, he then strangled her again and struck her in the head, causing a serious injury. Before he left the house, he set it on fire.

At the time of the murder, Wharepapa's baby son, Nikau Sonny Popo, was asleep in another room. A coroner's report indicated he died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning from the smoke and gases caused by the blaze.

McElroy, who was 18 at the time of the offending, was arrested 12 hours after firefighters were called to the burning house.

A newspaper report referred to comments made by Justice Hammond at McElroy's sentencing in the High Court at New Plymouth in March 1993. Hammond said the offending was sexually motivated and labelled McElroy's actions as "a journey to the very heart of darkness".

"Lust led in the end to mayhem and a scene that would be barbaric in any culture at any time," Hammond said.

McElroy is due for a parole hearing in November.

He last appeared before the parole board in December 2015, but he did not seek release from prison.

It was his first parole hearing in two years, after a "postponement order" was granted in July 2014 to give him time to complete interventions required to address his offending and his reintegration back into the community.

"To his credit Mr McElroy has used the last year or so profitably," the parole report said.

He has since completed psychological treatment and the adult sex offending treatment programme.

Now 42, McElroy has been behind bars for 23 years but admitted to the board he accepted it would take between two to three years before he could be "safely released" back into society.

During his appearance before the board, McElroy indicated that he had gained a lot of insight from the sex offender programme.

"He said that when he started the course he thought he would do it just to tick the required boxes but it has taught him how to be honest about his offending and to address emotional issues. He said that he thought that his offending was an emotional act, but he now realises that he planned everything," the report said.

The report outlined that McElroy had lost contact with his own family and had limited support outside the prison walls. In order to start building towards reintegration back into the community, McElroy intended to build his work skills within prison, including in the kitchen and move towards the release to work programme.

While this was supported by the parole board, it said it was still concerned about whether McElroy was "ready for reintegration".

It asked for a full psychological report to be completed ahead of his next parole hearing.

